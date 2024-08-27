Young people are the driving force behind societal and economic progress, essential for initiating transformative change and fueling innovation and growth. Recognizing their pivotal role, banks are crucial in empowering youth by offering services and opportunities that support their financial and personal aspirations. These services range from offering financial guidance, helping them build a stable financial future. Additionally, banks offer accounts that enable young people to manage their money efficiently, guiding them toward sound financial planning.

Tailored for today’s young achievers

BankDhofar understands the unique needs of its young customers and has designed the Youth Account to meet those needs. The account provides numerous benefits, allowing young people to manage their finances effortlessly. Customers have praised the convenience of the ease of opening accounts through the Intilaqah app, where they can easily open an account with just a click, anywhere and anytime. The Youth Account also offers advantages like no minimum balance fees, free mobile transfers and more.

Smart way to save

The Youth Account from BankDhofar is more than just a banking option; it’s a tool for building a secure future. Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Balushi, a satisfied customer, shared how he uses his account to save for his post-graduation plans. He sets aside a portion of his monthly income to fund his dream of starting a small business, ensuring he has the financial foundation needed to succeed. Abdulrahman also mentioned how saving has become a part of his lifestyle, helping him achieve both professional and personal goals, including planning a fun annual vacation with friends.

Free money transfers and exclusive perks

Mohammed Maqbool Al Balushi, another happy customer, didn’t think twice before opening a Youth Account with BankDhofar. He appreciates the numerous benefits that cater to young people's needs and future ambitions, such as free money transfers via mobile banking app and the freedom to deposit any amount without worrying about a minimum balance. Mohammed highlighted how the account offers exclusive discounts at various outlets and allows him to manage most of his banking transactions via mobile banking app, including bill payments and account management. Additionally, BankDhofar’s widespread branches across Oman provide easy access to assistance and services whenever needed.

Convenient mobile banking

For Hassan Al Lawati, the ease of opening a Youth Account at BankDhofar aligns perfectly with the fast-paced lifestyle of today’s youth. Whether busy with university studies or personal projects, young people can open their account through the Intilaqah app from anywhere—be it a college café, a family outing, or while watching their favorite team’s match. Hassan emphasized that the account also offers exclusive deals at various outlets and facilitates seamless electronic transactions, such as bill payments and money transfers, all through the mobile banking app.