The OPEC Fund for International Development (The OPEC Fund) is supporting green, inclusive and sustainable development in Armenia with a €50 million loan through its program lending instrument.

This program aims to support the government’s developmental efforts to foster climate change mitigation and adaptation, improve environmental management and energy efficiency, enhance equity, promote human capital development and strengthen governance. The program was developed with the World Bank, which has provided a parallel loan of €92.3 million (US$100 million equivalent) for its implementation.

OPEC Fund Director-General Dr. Abdulhamid Alkhalifa said: “We are pleased to partner with the government of Armenia and the World Bank to support this ambitious program, investing in the development of human capital and improving climate change resilience. The program will support Armenia’s long-term development ambitions and national plans, while helping it to achieve multiple Sustainable Development Goals.”

Armenia’s Green Inclusive and Sustainable Development Program is in line with the government’s five-year development plan (2021-2026) and includes fundamental steps such as a reform of the public investment management framework, a review of the justice system and relevant environmental legislation, an overhaul of the social assistance system and a modernization of the national curriculum strengthening Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

