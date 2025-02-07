Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, Qatar’s leading telecommunications provider, proudly served as the Telecom Sponsor of the inaugural Seatrade Maritime Qatar Conference and Exhibition 2025, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and sustainability in the maritime sector.

Held under the patronage of H.E. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulla Bin Mohammed Al Thani, Minister of Transport, the event took place from 4-5 February 2025 at Sheraton Grand Doha Resort and Convention Hotel. Organised by Seatrade Maritime in partnership with Mwani Qatar as the founding strategic partner, the conference brought together industry leaders, decision-makers, and stakeholders to explore the future of maritime.

Seatrade Maritime Qatar featured keynote addresses, panel discussions, and exclusive announcements, with a strong focus on sustainable shipping, maritime energy transition, digital transformation, and AI-driven operations. Day two delved into fleet expansion financing, the North Field offshore project, and the evolving LNG trade landscape. The event attracted over 1,000 attendees and featured more than 50 speakers and a 1,000 sqm exhibition space.

Commenting on the conference, Sabah Rabiah Al-Kuwari, Senior Director of Marketing Communications at Ooredoo Qatar, said: “The Seatrade Maritime Qatar Conference and Exhibition reflects Qatar’s ambitious vision to lead in maritime innovation and sustainability. At Ooredoo, we are proud to support this important event, which fosters collaboration, drives digital innovation, and aligns with our commitment to advancing Qatar’s economic and social development in line with the National Vision 2030.”

In recognition of Ooredoo’s support, Sheikh Ali bin Jabor Al Thani, CEO of Ooredoo Qatar, was honoured with an award from the Minister of Communications and Information Technology on the opening day, reflecting Ooredoo’s dedication to advancing Qatar’s position as a global hub for innovation, digitalisation, and sustainable growth, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

This partnership further strengthens Ooredoo’s presence in key industries by providing cutting-edge telecommunications solutions that drive efficiency and progress in vital sectors such as maritime, logistics, and energy.

Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate-managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.