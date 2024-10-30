Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, Qatar's leading provider of telecommunications and ICT services, is excited to announce its participation in Milipol Qatar 2024, the region’s foremost international exhibition dedicated to Homeland Security and Civil Defence. Held every two years, this year’s event will take place from 29 – 31 October 2024 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar.

Recognised as the Middle East’s premier platform for showcasing cutting-edge products and services in the global security industry, Milipol Qatar serves as a vital meeting point for security professionals. As Qatar’s national carrier and a leader in innovation, Ooredoo will demonstrate its expertise in providing secure and reliable network connectivity and advanced ICT solutions, which are critical for both national security and business continuity.

Ooredoo’s presence at the event will focus on showcasing its capabilities in two key areas—managed security and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. The company will showcase its comprehensive portfolio of security services, which include DDoS Protection, Threat Monitoring, Cloud Security, and its industry-leading Managed Security Operations Centre. These solutions are designed to protect businesses and national infrastructure from evolving cyber threats, ensuring continuous protection and peace of mind.

Ooredoo will also highlight its IoT and Cloud services, offering advanced platforms like IoT Connect, which allows organisations to monitor, manage, and secure their devices and networks with ease. Ooredoo’s state-of-the-art Data Centre and Cloud Services provide unparalleled reliability and scalability to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving digital world.

With a strong focus on ensuring national and business resilience, Ooredoo’s participation at Milipol Qatar 2024 aligns with the company’s strategic role in supporting Qatar’s National Vision 2030. The company will showcase its ability to provide critical communication and connectivity solutions in emergency and disaster scenarios, contributing to the security and advancement of Qatar’s digital goals.

Thani Al Malki, Chief Business Officer at Ooredoo Qatar commented: "Ooredoo is honoured to participate in Milipol Qatar 2024, where we will highlight our commitment to delivering secure and reliable ICT solutions. As the digital transformation leader in Qatar, we are dedicated to supporting national security efforts and providing innovative services that empower businesses and safeguard our nation’s infrastructure.”

Visitors to Ooredoo’s booth will have the opportunity to experience live demonstrations of its Managed Security and IoT solutions, interact with product experts, and explore how Ooredoo’s advanced technologies can help protect their organisations and ensure business continuity. For more information on Milipol Qatar 2024, please visit www.milipolqatar.com/en.

