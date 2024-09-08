Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo Qatar, the nation’s leading telecommunications provider, is excited to announce a rewarding new partnership with Landmark Group’s Shukran Loyalty Program, one of the Middle East's premier retail loyalty programmes. This collaboration is set to bring unprecedented value and convenience to the company’s Nojoom and Al Nokhba members.

As part of this new collaboration, members can now convert their Shukran points to Nojoom points. Additionally, Nojoom points can be redeemed for Shukran gift cards, offering even more flexibility and rewards for loyal customers. The Gift Cards can be utilized across all Landmark Group Stores in Qatar, Centrepoint, Babyshop, Splash, Shoe Mart, Lifestyle,Home Centre, Max, Emax and Home Box.

To celebrate, Nojoom and Shukran members who convert or redeem points between 04 September to 04 October to 30 2024 will stand the chance to win 100,000 Nojoom in an exclusive raffle draw with the ten lucky winners.

Sabah Rabiah al-Kuwari, Director of PR, Sponsorships and CSR at Ooredoo Qatar, commented: "Our partnership with Shukran reflects our commitment to delivering enhanced value and convenience to our members. By offering the ability to convert Shukrans to Nojoom and redeem Nojoom points for Shukran gift cards, we are providing even more ways for our customers to benefit from their loyalty. This collaboration is just one of the many ways we are continually evolving our offerings to meet the dynamic needs of our members."

Mr. Shumalan Naicker, Territory Head, Landmark Group Qatar, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, noting it as a pioneering move for Landmark Group and its loyalty program. He stated, "This collaboration with Ooredoo marks a significant milestone for us, offering customers the opportunity to redeem their Nojoom Points into Shukran Gift Cards, thereby enhancing their shopping experience with our brands across Retail and Online and convert their points from Shukran to Nojoom. We are keen on establishing a robust strategic relationship with Ooredoo and delivering exceptional services." Mr. Naicker added that this partnership aims to improve the shopping experience, offering customers additional benefits and rewards, and enriching their participation in loyalty and points programs.

These enhancements reaffirm Ooredoo’s dedication to delivering customer-focused solutions, offering greater value, higher rewards, and the same great service. Members are invited to discover the benefits of this new partnership and enjoy the extensive rewards provided by Nojoom and Shukran.

