Exclusive Event Showcased Cutting-Edge Conversational AI Solutions for Enterprises in Qatar

Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, Qatar's leading telecommunications and ICT services provider, has partnered with Infobip, a global cloud communications platform, and Microsoft to bring a revolutionary tool in conversational Artificial intelligence—AI Hub—to the Qatar market. A recent industry event brought together key leaders from Qatar’s private and government sectors to explore how AI Hub can upgrade customer experiences and redefine engagement.

Three megatrends are reshaping today’s digital landscape: Generation Z and Generation Alpha’s strong preference for messaging over calls, the rapid adoption of AI in customer interactions, and the transformation of chat platforms like WhatsApp into “super apps”—with over 1.9 million active users now in Qatar. In response, this event aimed to equip our nation’s enterprises with the latest AI-driven communication technology, positioning them to excel in the new era of conversational AI.

At its core, Infobip’s AI Hub combines the power of OpenAI on Azure with rich messaging platforms, empowering businesses to seamlessly integrate AI into customer interactions and ensuring efficient, secure, and responsive communication that meets modern expectations.

Attendees gained invaluable insights through presentations by industry leaders from Infobip, Microsoft, and Ooredoo, along with a hands-on demonstration of AI Hub’s capabilities. The topics discussed included trends shaping conversational AI, the role of Generative AI in B2B communications, and the advantages of Ooredoo’s and Infobip’s leadership in enabling next-generation customer experiences.

“At Ooredoo, our collaboration with Infobip and Microsoft allows us to provide Qatari businesses with AI tools that redefine what’s possible in customer engagement,” said Mr. Thani Al Malki, Chief Business Officer at Ooredoo Qatar. “We’re thrilled to introduce AI Hub, a tool that will enable enterprises to connect more meaningfully with their customers, boost efficiency, and position themselves at the forefront of digital transformation. This partnership is a testament to Ooredoo’s commitment to empowering Qatar’s technological progress and delivering true value to our customers.”

This strategic partnership and AI Hub’s capabilities align with Ooredoo’s ongoing mission to support Qatar’s National Vision 2030 by driving digital transformation and enhancing the country’s technological capabilities and infrastructure. By providing businesses with innovative AI tools, Ooredoo is helping local enterprises deliver cutting-edge customer experiences that contribute to the growth of Qatar’s economy.

