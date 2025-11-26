Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, Qatar’s leading telecommunications provider, has announced the extension of its AI-powered digital assistant, Obot, to retail customers, reinforcing its position as a leader in AI-driven innovation and customer experience. Initially launched for app and website users, Obot is now available across multiple social media platforms, including X, Facebook, and WhatsApp, ensuring seamless support wherever customers connect.

This expansion introduces an Avatar experience built on GPT Real-Time Voice and Azure AI Services, delivering natural, human-like interactions that redefine customer engagement. Obot leverages Dynamics 365 Omnichannel and Azure AI Foundry, enabling Ooredoo to provide personalised, intelligent assistance at scale and across every digital touchpoint.

Obot now offers a more comprehensive set of services for retail customers, including instant responses and proactive assistance. The integration of real-time voice and avatar technology ensures conversations feel intuitive and engaging, while omnichannel support guarantees continuity across digital platforms. This milestone reflects Ooredoo’s commitment to innovation and its vision to deliver world-class customer experiences powered by AI.

Ooredoo envisions evolving Obot from a responsive assistant into a seamless, intelligent companion, available at every touchpoint, through text, voice, and even physical avatars. Guided by bold principles, this evolution is built on three pillars: Action over Answers, empowering customers to accomplish fundamental tasks rather than merely receiving information; One Mind, Many Bodies, ensuring unified AI continuity across web, app, IVR, retail, and wearables; and Trust by Design, guaranteeing transparency and explainability in every interaction.

Sheikh Ali bin Jabor bin Mohammad Al Thani, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ooredoo Qatar, said, "The extension of Obot to retail customers and its availability across multiple channels marks a new era in customer engagement. By combining GPT-powered intelligence with Azure AI and real-time voice capabilities, we are delivering an experience that is smarter, faster, and more human. This innovation reinforces our commitment to supporting Qatar’s digital transformation and setting new benchmarks for service excellence."

Ahmad El Dandachi, General Manager, Microsoft Qatar, added, "We are proud to collaborate with an innovation leader like Ooredoo. By leveraging Azure AI Services, Dynamics 365 Omnichannel, and GPT technology, Obot exemplifies how AI can transform customer interaction. Our partnership showcases how forward-thinking organisations like Ooredoo are shaping the next era of customer experience across Qatar and beyond.”

The evolution of Obot reflects Ooredoo’s continued leadership in deploying next-generation technologies that bridge people and innovation, advancing Qatar’s position as a hub for intelligent digital transformation.

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

X (Twitter): OoredooQatar

Instagram: OoredooQatar

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ooredooqatar/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ooredooQatar

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/OoredooQatar

Website: www.ooredoo.qa