Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo has announced the launch of ‘Office’, a new solution designed to meet the communication and connectivity needs of startups, small offices, and growing businesses in Qatar.

Ooredoo Office is a feature-rich business bundle offering high-speed fiber internet, IP telephony with mobile app access, and IVR-based caller greetings. This all-in-one solution not only adds value for businesses subscribing to the service but also delivers a superior experience to their customers, with simple setup, scalable features, and ongoing support from a single provider

The service is available in internet speed tiers—200Mbps, and 800 Mbps—and includes a hosted cloud phone system and desk phones. It also allows employees to make and receive business calls using their landline number while away from the office.

To accommodate different business needs, customers can choose from three models of desk phones suitable for general use, mid-management, and executive staff. Additional services such as Microsoft 365, smart screens and devices, point-of-sale systems, and Ooredoo’s Aamali postpaid mobile plans can be added based on the nature of the business.

Thani Ali Al Malki, Chief Business Officer at Ooredoo Qatar, said: “Ooredoo Office reflects Ooredoo’s commitment to providing simple, secure, and scalable solutions that support our customers at every stage of their growth. By combining connectivity, communication tools, and collaboration platforms in one offering, we’re enabling businesses in Qatar to operate more efficiently, respond more flexibly, and stay competitive in today’s fast-paced market.”

Ooredoo Office is suited for businesses across various sectors, including retail, education, healthcare, tourism, and F&B. The service is fully managed by Ooredoo, with one monthly bill covering all components, and is designed to scale as business requirements grow.

With this launch, Ooredoo further reinforces its position as a one-stop shop for business communication solutions, supporting organisations in streamlining operations and contributing to national efforts to advance digital transformation across the business sector.

Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

