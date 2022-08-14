Kuwait based telecom, Ooredoo, the first to introduce innovative digital services in Kuwait, has announced the opening of its latest stores in Kaifan, Eureka, Salmiya, and a 3rd store in Burj Al Shaya located in Kuwait City, thus joining its chain of stores across Kuwait.

The expansion of Ooredoo’s presence in Kuwait is part of its objective to provide easily accessible and personalized services to all its customers and enrich their telecom experience.

Commenting on the company’s opening of its new branch in Burj Alshaya, located in the heart of Kuwait City, last week, in the presence of Ooredoo Kuwait’s Executive Director of Consumer and Business Sales, Essa Al-Moosa, and General Manager of Burj Alshaya, Hakan Betek, Al-Moosa said, “We are constantly working within a clear strategy to expand our reach across Kuwait so that we can better serve our customers and meet their various needs through providing them with innovative packages and smart solutions, including individuals SME’s and big companies.”

He added, "Growing demand has resulted in new touchpoints in remote areas, so now we are able to cover most residential and commercial areas to ensure easy access to our growing customer base, which has exceeded 2.5 million customers. We will continue to innovate and improve with our robust portfolio of services to accommodate further progress in the future and increase proximity to our customers in high-density locations, and continue to strengthen our leadership position in the telecom market.”

It is worth noting that the company plans to open its newest store in the Assima Mall soon, to join the list of new stores.

Ooredoo also provides all information and locations of its stores in Kuwait on its My Ooredoo App, which is available on the AppStore for iOS devices and Google Play Store for Android devices.

About Ooredoo Kuwait:

Ooredoo Kuwait was established in December 1999 and is a member of the International Ooredoo Group. The company offers mobile, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of customers and businesses. Ooredoo Kuwait operates in a number of telecom service providers in the region, such as Ooredoo Algeria, Ooredoo Tunis, Ooredoo Maldives, and Ooredoo Palestine.

Ooredoo Kuwait generated revenues of KD 602 million as of December 31, 2021. Its shares are listed on the Kuwait Stock Exchange Market.

