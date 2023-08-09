Kuwait: Ooredoo Kuwait, the leading telecommunications company, continues to launch exciting offers on new and improved fiber internet packages for the summer season. This step comes as part of the company's strategy aimed at meeting the needs of users who want to obtain a high-quality fixed home internet service.

The new package is designed to meet the various needs of customers at competitive prices, where users will be able to double the speed of the internet while getting a discount of up to 40% on the original subscription value.

Ooredoo Kuwait offers customers the opportunity to use devices efficiently and with a faster internet to do many tasks, such as transferring and downloading data of all sizes, browsing apps, listening to music, watching videos, enjoying online video games, browsing websites and connecting on social networks.

With this move, the company strengthens its position as the leading internet service provider in the market and determines its commitment to providing the best service to the customers during all seasons.

Home internet will be provided through Ooredoo's FASTtelco, which is known by its fiber optic services that use a different type of cable to transmit information through high-quality signals that are not affected by any surrounding factors.

The new packages are available now for booking. For more details and subscription, please visit any of the company's branches, browse its website www.ooredoo.com.kw or application on smart devices, or contact the customer service team.