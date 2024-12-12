Kuwait– Ooredoo Kuwait has held its first board meeting under the leadership of Dr. Hamad Al-Naimi, newly appointed Vice Chairman, to review the company’s 2024 achievements and set the course for its 2025 strategy.

The meeting highlighted the company’s strategic successes, including its contribution to boosting Kuwait's global rankings in internet speed and connectivity, marking a significant milestone in the company’s growth within the telecommunications sector.

Dr. Al-Naimi emphasized that the company’s achievements reflect collective commitment and teamwork. "The milestones we’ve achieved are the result of focused efforts and unity," he said. "We are committed to fulfilling our Vision 2025 and enhancing our infrastructure to support digital transformation for the benefit of all."

A Strong Foundation for 2025

The meeting also discussed Ooredoo Kuwait’s forward-looking strategy for 2025, with a strong emphasis on advancing technological infrastructure and digital transformation, particularly in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). This will position Ooredoo as a leader in delivering future-ready innovative solutions in Kuwait’s telecommunications industry, ensuring the company remains responsive to evolving customer needs and market dynamics.

2024: A Year of Milestones and Strategic Expansion

Throughout 2024, Ooredoo has made notable strides in the digital transformation landscape, offering innovative services and solutions that enhance the customer experience. The company has expanded partnerships with key government agencies and leading private sector entities to introduce new communication solutions, enriching Kuwait’s digital ecosystem.

Among the key initiatives launched were new digital solutions that had a direct impact on the daily lives of Kuwaiti citizens.

The company’s commitment to sustainability and innovation aligns with Kuwait’s Vision 2035, underscoring Ooredoo's ongoing role as a key player in the region's telecommunications and digital transformation.

Digital Transformation and Corporate Sustainability

Internally, Ooredoo’s HR department has focused on investing in human capital development, creating an environment that fosters employee engagement, innovation, and leadership. The company has continued to prioritize local talent development, aiming to empower young professionals and foster a positive work culture.

Dr. Al-Naimi expressed pride in Ooredoo's successes, noting that these achievements are a result of teamwork and a shared focus on innovation. “We’ve reached our strategic goals for 2024, and the path is clear for more success in the coming year,” he said.

2025 Strategy: Focusing on AI and Digital Innovation

Looking ahead, Ooredoo Kuwait’s strategy for the year ahead will focus on leveraging AI to streamline operations and enhance customer service. This includes automating processes to increase operational efficiency and offer tailored customer experiences through data-driven insights. The company plans to launch new digital products that align with global technological advancements, in collaboration with leading tech companies.

Leading with Vision and Innovation

In his closing remarks, Dr. Al-Naimi expressed pride in the company’s progress and outlined the goals for the future. "The next phase requires ambitious planning and a proactive approach to addressing both challenges and opportunities, especially in the realms of digital innovation and AI," he stated. "We are poised to build on our successes from 2024 and continue delivering on our 2025 vision."

Ooredoo Kuwait’s CEO, Abdulaziz Al-Babtain, echoed Dr. Al-Naimi’s sentiments, reinforcing the company’s commitment to growth and innovation. He stressed that the company’s vision for 2025 focuses on leadership, sustainability, and continuous improvement, reinforcing Ooredoo’s position as a key player in the regional telecommunications market.