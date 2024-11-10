The 51 platform provides a space for Kuwaiti creative minds to showcase their talent to the world

Ooredoo Kuwait, the leader in the telecommunications sector and the provider of innovative solutions, reaffirms its commitment to fostering creativity and developing young Kuwaiti talent through its sponsorship of the “Kilmitain” creative forum. Organized by Khaleejesque under the theme "Shaping Creative Ventures," the forum ran for three days, from November 7 to 9, at the American University of Kuwait (AUK). The event gathered prominent figures from technology, design, entrepreneurship, and media to exchange ideas and explore ways to shape the future of Kuwait’s creative industries.

Ooredoo Kuwait highlighted that Khaleejesque focused the forum on a series of discussions, workshops, and interactive sessions, tackling key challenges and opportunities for young creatives. Topics also covered the importance of public-private sector collaboration to support and nurture the creative environment, as well as empowering youth-led small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to contribute to a diverse and sustainable economy.

Khaleejesque introduced a fresh concept of creativity through this conference, aligning with Ooredoo’s goal of supporting comprehensive events and initiatives that broadly cultivate young talents.

Ooredoo Kuwait reiterated its commitment to supporting youth-driven projects and emerging industries in Kuwait, noting that this collaboration strengthens Kuwait’s position as a hub for creativity and contributes to building a vibrant, innovation-driven community. Through this sponsorship, the company aims to provide young people with valuable opportunities to express their ideas and launch their projects, while also promoting collaboration between the public and private sectors to secure a promising future for creative industries.

Empowering Creative Industries

Naser Hamad Al-Arfaj, Senior Director of Strategic Relations and Innovation, emphasized Ooredoo Kuwait’s dedication to supporting Kuwaiti talents and professionals by sponsoring initiatives and forums that bring together creatives from diverse fields. “The Kilmitain forum is a pioneering platform that aims to empower creative industries and position Kuwait as a center for creativity and innovation,” Al-Arfaj said.

He added, "At events like these, where creatives converge, we seize the opportunity to showcase our commitment to supporting talents across sectors, especially in the arts and media. We introduced 51 Platform as a creative space managed by Ooredoo Kuwait, which attracts and nurtures talented Kuwaitis. All those working on this platform are talented Kuwaiti professionals, dedicated to excellence. At this forum, we encountered an impressive group of media, production, and art enthusiasts, who could potentially have a future role within 51 Platform. Our doors are always open to support these talents in raising Kuwait’s profile on the world stage."

Al-Arfaj also emphasized, “At Ooredoo Kuwait, we are committed to supporting youth and creative projects in line with Kuwait Vision 2035, New Kuwait. Our corporate values are rooted in innovation and community collaboration as key pillars to foster growth and advancement. Through these initiatives, we believe we’re creating a positive environment for Kuwaiti youth to realize their ambitions and contribute to a bright future for Kuwait as a regional hub for creativity and technology.”

Empowering Youth and Promoting Innovation

Ooredoo Kuwait’s sponsorship of this event reflects its leadership role in supporting local talent and empowering young people as part of its strategy to achieve sustainable development through investment in innovation and entrepreneurial projects. As part of its participation in the forum, Sulaiman Al-Hamoud, Director of Enterprise Planning at Ooredoo Kuwait, led a discussion session titled “Investing in Creative Industries.” Al-Hamoud emphasized the importance of supporting and fostering an environment for innovators, which contributes to driving innovation and progress.

“We at Ooredoo Kuwait are committed to supporting youth-led and creative projects by offering exclusive corporate packages and support. We assist them with projects, whether they need specialized telecom services or other solutions our company provides. Our strategy includes backing small and medium-sized enterprises and making it easier to set up their tech infrastructure at minimal costs, which is one of the ways we support these innovative talents,” said Al-Hamoud.