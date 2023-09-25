Kuwait: Ooredoo business, the trusted technology partner for all business solutions, in collaboration with Cisco held an interactive workshop to shed light on the latest trends and practices related to SMB solutions and how to benefit from them.

Held at the prestigious Waldorf Astoria Kuwait, the event drew the presence of numerous Ooredoo’s corporate clients.

During the discussion session, teams from both Ooredoo business and Cisco offered in-depth insights and explanations regarding a diverse array of digital services. These encompassed network solutions, Internet of Things (IoT), data centers, cloud computing, and security solutions.

This initiative is part of Ooredoo business's ongoing efforts to boost the local economy by providing innovative digital solutions to SMEs, which play a crucial role in economic growth and job creation for the youth.

The advanced network infrastructure and cutting-edge technological solutions offered will simplify operations, reduce costs, and facilitate the development of new digital business models.

Commenting on this workshop, Sulaiman AlHumoud, Director, Enterprise Planning & Demand at Ooredoo Kuwait, said, "With its prominent presence in both the local and regional telecommunications landscape, Ooredoo is playing a pivotal role in driving economic growth and achieving broader, more inclusive business objectives."

He further emphasized, "Through the provision of smart solutions that facilitate the digital transformation of small and medium-sized businesses, Ooredoo business is paving the way for economic sustainability. Our advanced infrastructure and specialized services empower enterprises to swiftly adapt to the rapid changes in the job market while simultaneously enhancing productivity."

It is worth mentioning that Ooredoo business has been recognized as Cisco Gold Certified Partner, which indicates that Ooredoo Kuwait is providing the best and distinguished solutions to protect its customer’s information.

This strategic partnership is a fundamental component of Ooredoo's broader strategy, aimed at modernizing corporate IT and supporting the digital transformation through meticulously selected collaborations.

Cisco, as a prominent player in the domain of network and communication solutions, offers a diverse portfolio of services and products, catering to global corporations and government institutions alike.

As part of Ooredoo's business initiatives to support its small and medium enterprise customers, the company will continue organizing these effective workshops, which are primarily designed to provide business owners with access to information and address any inquiries they may have. This proactive approach will ultimately help them achieve their goals and build loyalty and trust with their customer.

About Ooredoo Kuwait:

Ooredoo Kuwait was established in December 1999 as the second operator in the country. Today, the company offers mobile, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of customers and businesses. The company operates a number of telecom providers in the region: Ooredoo Algeria, Ooredoo Tunisia, Ooredoo Maldives, and Ooredoo Palestine. Ooredoo Kuwait is a member of the international Ooredoo Group based in Doha, Qatar.