Kuwait: In a move reflecting its commitment to supporting the youth community, Ooredoo Kuwait celebrated the achievements of the country's top high school students by showcasing their photos on the screens of its headquarters. This tribute, honoring the outstanding performance of students in the 2023/2024 academic year, highlighted their impressive academic achievements and supported the nation's educational journey.

The unique display acknowledged the students' dedication, hard work, and determination to excel throughout the year. It also served as a message of encouragement and motivation for other students to strive for similar successes.

Naser Al-Abdullah, Director of Marketing Communications and Social Media at Ooredoo Kuwait, expressed the company's joy and pride in sharing these moments with the students. He emphasized that this recognition aligns with Ooredoo's commitment to empowering and encouraging youth to achieve exceptional academic accomplishments, reinforcing their vital role in the country's progress and development.

Al-Abdullah highlighted that Ooredoo Kuwait's focus on youth is central to its social responsibility strategy. The company views young people as a tremendous national resource and primary contributors to building a bright future for Kuwait. Through various initiatives, Ooredoo aims to create a stimulating environment that helps young people develop their academic skills and abilities, providing them with opportunities to showcase their potential and effectively contribute to society.

He noted the positive impact of this initiative, which aligns with the company's vision to promote academic excellence and instill values of diligence and perseverance among youth. The goal is to prepare a generation capable of confidently and competently facing future challenges and contributing to the sustainable development of the country.

Concluding his remarks, Al-Abdullah reiterated Ooredoo Kuwait's continued investment in young local talents, considering it a primary investment in the country's progress. He reaffirmed the company's commitment to its role as a true partner in the journey of building and community development.

It is worth noting that Ooredoo strives through such initiatives to boost young people's self-confidence and motivate them to achieve more accomplishments, positively reflecting on society as a whole. The company aims to empower a generation characterized by innovative and creative abilities across all fields, leading to a prosperous and sustainable future. This is achieved by enhancing their cognitive skills and providing support and care to outstanding students, thereby contributing to the nation's progress and advancement.