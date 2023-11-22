Kuwait City: In a strategic move affirming its unwavering commitment to digital innovation, Ooredoo business proudly served as the "official security partner" at this year's Kuwait Digital Transformation Event.

The event, held on November 20th and 21st at the Grand Hyatt hotel, provided a platform for the company to highlight its pivotal role in driving digital excellence in the market.

In a significant collaboration with the Central Agency for Innovation Technology, the Kuwait Digital Transformation Event has emerged as a pivotal gathering, offering insights into the transformative journey of digitalization and its impact across diverse organizations. Ooredoo business, aligned with its steadfast strategy to cultivate customer loyalty and facilitate networking opportunities among companies, took a prominent position at the heart of this influential event.

Top management at Ooredoo Kuwait attended the event, emphasizing the company's dedication to the digital transformation journey. In collaboration with industry leaders like Nutanix and iHakeem, these renowned partners joined forces at the Ooredoo booth, collectively presenting cutting-edge digital solutions that reflect the telecom giant's forward-thinking approach.

This strategic move not only reinforces Ooredoo's commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements, but also signifies its proactive role in shaping the digital landscape. By engaging with industry leaders and showcasing innovative solutions, Ooredoo business aims to contribute significantly to the ongoing dialogue on digital transformation and its implications for diverse business sectors.

Essa I. Al-Moosa, Executive Director of Business & Consumer Sales, commented on the event, saying: “At Ooredoo, we take great pride in serving as the 'official security partner' at the Kuwait Digital Transformation Event. Through our active participation, we aim to underscore Ooredoo's crucial role in propelling the digital transformation journey across diverse business sectors and highlight our proactive stance in driving digital excellence in the market.”

As the Kuwait Digital Transformation Event unfolds, Ooredoo business stands as a testament to its dedication to fostering innovation, customer loyalty, and collaborative advancements in the realm of digitalization.

-Ends-