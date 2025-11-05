Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo Qatar, the nation's leading telecommunications provider, in partnership with Huawei, has successfully launched the Next Generation IdeaHub S3 during an exclusive event at The Westin Doha Hotel & Spa under the theme "Collaboration Redefined by AI+."

The Next Generation IdeaHub S3 combines intelligent display, video conferencing, and smart connectivity in one seamless solution. It enables teams to host smarter meetings, share ideas instantly, and collaborate more efficiently whether in offices, classrooms, hotels, or retail spaces.

As part of the event, Ooredoo offered attendees a firsthand look at how the IdeaHub S3, powered by advanced AI capabilities, is redefining the way businesses collaborate and communicate. The company also introduced a limited-time promotion offering bundled plans that combine IdeaHub with selected Ooredoo Business services, reinforcing its commitment to delivering integrated, value-driven solutions to its customers.

Hassan Al Emadi, Senior Director of Business Accounts at Ooredoo Qatar, commented: "At Ooredoo, we are committed to empowering Qatar's business community with smart, connected, and scalable digital solutions. The launch of the next-generation IdeaHub S3, in partnership with Huawei, demonstrates how technology and innovation can help organisations achieve greater efficiency, creativity, and productivity in their daily operations."

The event featured keynote sessions from Ooredoo and Huawei, live demonstrations of the new IdeaHub S3, and customer testimonials highlighting real-world success stories. The collaboration reflects both companies' shared vision to drive digital transformation and enable smarter workplaces across Qatar.

With this launch, Ooredoo continues to strengthen its leadership as a trusted digital partner for businesses, supporting Qatar's vision to advance innovation and build an intelligent, connected future.

About Ooredoo

