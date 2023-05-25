Abu Dhabi: One Investment Management (“OneIM”), a global alternative investment manager, has now been granted a Financial Services Permission (FSP) from the Abu Dhabi Global Market’s (ADGM) Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA). This FSP will enable OneIM to manage collective investment funds in ADGM and to implement its business strategy.

OneIM is the third asset management firm to be licensed in Abu Dhabi by the FSRA this year, and their inclusion builds on the rapid progress and growth ADGM is making as an International Financial Centre (IFC), with a comprehensive regulatory system that is based on international regulatory standards and the English Common Law. ADGM has recently attracted many investment firms; the number of licensed asset management firms has more than tripled within the IFC in the past two years.

Rajeev Misra, CEO of OneIM, commented, “Abu Dhabi has become an international hub for investors, employers and employees alike. This FSP will enable us to pursue many of the exciting opportunities we see in this region and to ultimately propel the firm into the next stage of its journey.”

Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief of Markets at ADGM said, “We are pleased to welcome them to Abu Dhabi’s robust international financial centre and the ‘capital of capital’. ADGM has built a strong track record as a progressive and ever-evolving regulatory environment for a thriving asset management industry. Our enabling fund framework balances a business-friendly environment for leading global private equity fund managers, helping new players to enter the market and providing them with the flexibility to structure a wide variety of funds. With the addition of OneIM, we look forward to continuing to achieve exponential growth in the asset management landscape of Abu Dhabi, the UAE, and the wider region.”

The year 2022 saw ADGM’s efforts for this sector resulting in assets under management growing by 56% making it one of the fastest-growing IFCs in the region.

About One Investment Management (OneIM)

OneIM is a global alternative investment management firm founded in 2022 by Rajeev Misra, Yanni Pipilis and Munish Varma, with a presence in Abu Dhabi, London, and New York. OneIM applies a flexible investment approach, investing across the capital structure in a range of asset classes, industries, and geographies. The team focuses on credit special situations and capital dislocations, seeking to provide bespoke capital solutions built on propriety sourcing and underwriting complexity. The firm’s founders have worked together for over 20 years, leading top-tier, global financial institutions.

About Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) is the international financial centre (IFC) of the capital city of the United Arab Emirates, which opened for business on 21st October 2015. ADGM augments Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading financial centre and a business hub serving as a strategic link between the growing economies of the Middle East, Africa and South Asia and the rest of the world.

Operating within an international regulatory framework based on direct application of The English Common Law, ADGM governs the entire Al Maryah Island which is designated as the financial free zone of Abu Dhabi.

ADGM is ranked as one of the most preferred top IFCs in the Middle East and Africa region and named MENA’s largest Fintech hub. Its progressive and inclusive business ecosystem gravitates toward global financial and non-financial institutions while leveraging synergies between ADGM and multiple jurisdictions positioned as one of the world’s most advanced, diverse and progressively governed financial hubs.

