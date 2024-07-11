Dubai: One Za’abeel, the iconic landmark developed by ICD (Investment Corporation of Dubai), proudly celebrates two Awards Of Excellence presented by the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH). The development received recognition in 2 categories, ranking it favourably against hundreds of the most prestigious and outstanding projects globally in the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry.

Regarded as one of the most prestigious international awards programs, CTBUH Annual Awards program recognises projects that make extraordinary contributions to the advancement of tall buildings. One Za’abeel is a winner of the Award of Excellence under the category of “Best Tall Building in the Middle East & Africa 2024” and the category of “Best Tall Building, 300 meters and above 2024” and is featured in CTBUH’s annual global list of exceptional projects in the AEC industry. These awards acknowledge the architectural excellence of One Za’abeel that prioritizes sustainability, resilience, and human-centric design.

This is the latest of several achievements awarded to the monumental mixed-use development. Since its official opening in late 2023, the LEED Gold and WiredScore Platinum-certified One Za’abeel has been redefining the concept of live, work, play and rapidly gaining awareness as an exemplar of design and engineering. Across its two towers and the Guinness World Record-setting cantilevered building, The Link, One Za’abeel offers Grade-A office space, memorable stays at the ultra-luxurious urban resort One&Only One Za’abeel, rejuvenation at fitness and recovery hotel SIRO One Za’abeel, fine dining and nightlife at eleven destinations, and 264 lavish residences in their dedicated tower, The Residences.

Matthew Shaw, General Manager of One Za’abeel commented: “This is a truly exciting time for One Za’abeel as it continues to build recognition at a global level. These Awards of Excellence not only recognize the outstanding architecture of the project, but also its strides to prioritize sustainability, connectivity, and user experience while incorporating the world’s best living, working, and leisure experiences in the heart of Dubai.”

Dr. Mohamed Hegazy, Head of Supervision at WSP Middle East added: “One Za'abeel stands as a transformative exemplar, raising the bar of technical excellence, promoting integration and connectivity, and advancing sustainable innovation in iconic tall buildings. I had the privilege of leading the Consultant teams of One Za’abeel, and I’m very proud of the achievements which underscore the commitment to sustainability, establishing a significant transformation of the architecture landscape. It showcases a remarkable balance between sustainability and luxury on a monumental scale.

Following this acknowledgement, One Za’abeel will be put forward for re-judging against other Excellence Award Winners in the hope of securing the “Overall Category Winner” under both categories at the prestigious CTBUH 2024 International Conference in London and Paris in September 2024.

About One Za’abeel

One Za’abeel is an iconic addition to Dubai’s skyline, a revolutionary high-rise mixed-use development incorporating luxury residences, a One&Only ultra-luxury resort, the first SIRO fitness and recovery hotel, and One&Only Private Homes, as well as premium, Grade A office spaces, a retail podium, and a panoramic sky concourse. Its design incorporates two modern high-rise towers connected by a record-setting cantilevered building called ‘The Link’, dissecting the two buildings. The Link provides 360-degree views of Dubai from its viewing platform and offers incredible unique experiences in addition to the ultimate in fine dining and hospitality.

A symbol of ambition, innovation and the pioneering spirit of Dubai, One Za’abeel stands proudly at the heart of the city, a destination that both captivates and inspires. With residences, businesses and leisure experiences that flow seamlessly together, the impressive development promises the people of Dubai an elevated lifestyle.