ADNOC Rewards continues to deliver tailored offers to suit customer habits and needs, including redeeming points on refueling

ADNOC Distribution to utilize program’s algorhythms to fuel smart growth

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Customers of ADNOC Distribution, the UAE’s largest fuel and convenience retailer, have redeemed more than 1 billion ADNOC Rewards points in a single calendar month. The milestone marks the latest of the loyalty program; the first of its kind to launch in the UAE in November 2019, delivering on its commitment to customers and proving its growing popularity.

Since its launch, ADNOC Rewards has continued to deliver tailored offers to suit customer habits and needs; introducing a strong partnership program with 83 affiliates including Etihad Guest and Etisalat Smiles by the end of Q1 2022. Rewards members earn points on every dirham they spend, redeemable against purchases made at ADNOC Oasis and ADNOC stations, including fuel purchases, resulting in over 1.3 million customers now enroled in the program by end of Q1 2022.

In its latest offering, the program launched the ‘Let’s Go Shop and Win’ summer campaign which runs through 31 July 2022. The offer enters customers in monthly raffle draws for every Rewards purchase they make at any ADNOC station nationwide, for a chance to win exciting prizes that vary from iPhone 13 to cash, 100g gold bars, one year of free fuel, one year of free car washes, one year of free lube changes, and three brand-new Chevrolet cars.

Engineer Bader Saeed Al Lamki, Chief Executive Officer, ADNOC Distribution said: “ADNOC Reward points are more popular than ever – customers are seeing increased value each month with increasly relevant and tailored offers, including the option to redeem points on fuel transactions. The ongoing ‘Let’s Go Shop and Win’ campaign offers customers a chance to win a range of valuable prizes through our upgraded, customer-focused offering, which is now tailored to their preferences based data collected and analyzed through ADNOC Rewards.”

Over the past three years, smart algorithms have allowed ADNOC Distribution to clearly map its ADNOC Rewards’ customers into unique segments based on their habits by utilizing advanced analytical tools, including ADNOC Distribution’s award-winning CRM system resulting in remarkable program enrollments.

This has allowed ADNOC Distribution to direct its marketing efforts effectively to best suit its customers, by tailoring special offers that match their habits and needs, resulting in more program enrollments and offering an overall upgraded customer experience.

About ADNOC Distribution

ADNOC Distribution, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) under the symbol “ADNOCDIST”, is the leading fuel distributor and convenience store operator in the UAE. ADNOC Distribution operates 462 retail fuel stations, 346 convenience stores as of 31 December 2021 and is the leading marketer and distributor of fuels to commercial, industrial and government customers throughout the UAE. ADNOC Distribution is the only fuel retailer operating in all seven emirates in the UAE, and in 2018 expanded its retail fuels operations internationally in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia where it operates 40 retail fuel stations as of 31 December 2021. To find out more, visit www.adnocdistribution.ae.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@adnocdistribution.ae