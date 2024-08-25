Sao Paolo, Brazil - Oncoclínicas&Co (B3: ONCO3), the leading oncology group in Latin America, is excited to announce its international expansion through a joint venture with Al Faisaliah Group, marking an entry into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This expansion is a strategic step towards realizing its core mission to "BEAT CANCER" on a global scale by extending our reach and sharing Oncoclínicas&Co’s specialized expertise.

Saudi Arabia has been notably advancing its healthcare infrastructure as part of its national vision to enhance the well-being of its citizens. With these developments, Oncoclínicas&Co finds a unique opportunity to introduce its specialized oncological services to the Kingdom. Al Faisaliah Group is renowned for its robust track record across various industries, including but not limited to healthcare, life sciences, food and beverage, and electronics in Saudi Arabia. Their industry experience and extensive local know-how are pivotal to the success of its planned operations in Saudi Arabia.

The expansion will be tailored to meet the specific requirements of the Saudi Arabian healthcare sector and ensure that advanced cancer care is more accessible across the region, significantly improving healthcare delivery. It will develop a state-of-the-art cancer outpatient care center in Riyadh, fitted with the latest medical technologies, led by top oncologists within the Kingdom and enabled by evidence-based clinical protocols. This facility will be the precursor to a broader strategy of establishing a network of clinics throughout the Kingdom, making pioneering cancer treatment widely accessible for patients.

The unit in Riyadh will focus on outpatient care in diagnostic medicine and treatments for chemotherapy and radiotherapy. It represents the internationalization of Oncoclínicas’ high-quality business and oncology care model on a global scale, reaffirming the company’s commitment to excellence and innovation in cancer treatment, as well as presenting an opportunity to tap into new oncology frontiers.

HRH Mohammed K.A. Al Faisal, President of Al Faisaliah Group and future Chairman of the JV, emphasized: "We’re joining forces to improve cancer care. Our aim is to become the top private cancer treatment center for a region of over 300 million people. We’ll offer advanced treatments and expert care to save lives and raise the bar in cancer treatment".

This venture not only demonstrates Oncoclínicas&Co’s commitment to enhancing global healthcare standards but also signifies a powerful collaboration between Brazilian innovation and Saudi Arabian healthcare objectives. This endeavor signifies a role in catalyzing the advancement of oncological care globally.

“We are thrilled to expand our premier outpatient oncology treatment to the KSA and wider GCC nations,” said Ferrari. “Our innovative service model will provide cancer patients with greater access to best-in-class care, and our dynamic business model will provide our shareholders and partners with a strong foothold for growth in the region. Ultimately, it will strengthen our resolve to ‘BEAT CANCER!’”.

As Oncoclínicas&Co and Al Faisaliah Group commence this journey, we are enthusiastic about the opportunities this collaboration will unfold for both our organizations and the communities we are set to serve. This is not merely an expansion; it is a pivotal moment in our relentless pursuit of our mission to "BEAT CANCER."

About Oncoclínicas&Co

Oncoclínicas&Co - the largest group dedicated to cancer treatment in Latin America - has a specialized, innovative model focused on the whole Oncology treatment journey, combining operational efficiency, humanized care and high specialization, through a medical team composed by 2,700 specialist physicians, mainly focused on Oncology. Having its mission to democratize cancer treatment, it offers a complete system composed by integrated outpatient clinics and high-complexity cancer centers. Currently the group owns 145 units across 39 Brazilian cities allowing access to cancer treatment in all regions where it operates and following world-class quality standards.

Leveraging technology, precision medicine and genomics, Oncoclínicas delivers effective results in cancer treatment, having performed approximately 635,000 treatments during last year (2023). It is an exclusive partner in Latin America of Dana Farber Cancer Institute, affiliated to Harvard Medical School. The group also owns Boston Lighthouse Innovation, a company specialized in bioinformatics, from Cambridge, United States and holds shares of Medsir, a Spanish company dedicated to developing and managing clinical trials for independent cancer research. Furthermore, Oncoclínicas has become part of the IDIVERSA portfolio, a recently launched index by B3, the Brazilian stock exchange, which highlights the performance of companies committed to gender and racial diversity. For further information, visit www.grupooncoclinicas.com

About Al Faisaliah Group

Al Faisaliah Group (AFG) is a privately held holding company headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, operating across the wider Middle East. Founded in 1971, the Group holds leading positions in multiple industries including Dairy, Electronics, Healthcare and Food Service. The Group is recognized across the region for its strongly-held values, professional management and decades-long strategic partnerships with leading local and global firms including notably Sony, Danone and Philips. For further information, visit www.alfaisaliah.com