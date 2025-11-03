Manama, Bahrain: Beyon announced on the sidelines of Gateway Gulf 2025 that the comprehensive Master Plan for Digital City Bahrain, which will be located at Beyon’s headquarters in Hamala, has been submitted to the Urban Planning and Development Authority (UPDA). The announcement was made in the presence of H.E. Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairman of the Beyon Group, and other officials from both entities.

This step marks a pivotal milestone in the development of the flagship project. It also reflects the company’s vision of establishing a cutting-edge ecosystem for technology, research, and digital enterprise.

The US$1.5 billion Master Plan covers the full scope of Digital City Bahrain’s design, integrating commercial, educational, and R&D spaces with lifestyle components including retail, hotels, healthcare, and residential apartments, all unified by approximately 70,000 m² of landscaped open spaces, integrated mobility solutions, and advanced urban infrastructure.

Faisal Al Jalahma, Chairman of Digital City Development Company, stated, “We are pleased to reach this milestone on a project set to be transformative for Bahrain. Digital City will be a dynamic environment where business and community life can thrive. With a human-centered design enabled by smart technology, the Master Plan embodies Bahrain’s vision for a resilient, inclusive, and future-ready economy.”

Eng. Ahmed Abdulaziz Al-Khayat, CEO of the Urban Planning and Development Authority, affirmed that the Digital City Master Plan represents a strategic milestone aligned with the objectives of Bahrain’s National Urban Development Strategy. He highlighted that the collaboration between the Authority, Beyon, and its partners ensures seamless integration with the national infrastructure framework, supporting sustainable urban growth while creating valuable opportunities for both the community and the business sector.

This milestone marks the commencement of the Authority’s formal review process, paving the way for subsequent phases that include setting detailed design standards and enabling works. The project is poised to play a pivotal role in advancing Bahrain’s transition toward a knowledge-based economy, serving as a national model that combines global expertise with a forward-looking vision for sustainable development.

