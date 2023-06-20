Muscat: OMPay’s digital wallet is a payment tool for making P2P and P2M money transfers. Users can make digital, cashless, and contactless payments without carrying cash or physical cards at their disposal. Available on Android, Apple and Huawei store, OMPay users can top up their wallets and avail the latest mobile payment methods of QR code payments, and local as well as international remittance services.

It incentivizes usage of this platform by offering quick, safe and secure transfers and lower fees than the market. The target audience for this digital wallet entails adults ranging from students to the general public and travelers. The user-friendly interface is easy to navigate and available in English and Arabic languages. View transaction history, receive SMS alerts and financial reports through a complete user-controlled app.

“OMPay uses Face ID recognition encryption to secure user data and curtail identity theft which is our utmost priority. The inherent fear of using new technology is the hurdle that we want to overcome by introducing trustworthy cybersecurity features.’’ Shared Mr. Abdulaziz Al Rawahi, CEO of OMPay.

Make contactless payments using expeditious services and streamlined customer experience with transaction reports and summaries, along with a robust loyalty program. Another added top-notch feature will be the digital issuance of a prepaid card powered by VISA. This integration enables online purchases and opens access to VISA’s global network.

“We have to perpetuate a concentrated fintech market with international players. Our uniqueness lies in the fact that OMPay is a home-grown solution and seeks to offer premium services for a fraction of the fee.’’ Shares Mr. Abdulaziz Al Rawahi.

For more details, visit www.ompay.com.

