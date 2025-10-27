Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: OMODA&JAECOO, the global premium automotive brand redefining intelligent and sustainable mobility, made a striking impression at the Evolve Future Mobility Show (EFMS) 2025, held from October 15 to 18 at Expo Centre Sharjah.

As the Golden Sponsor of the Middle East’s leading platform for electric and sustainable transportation, OMODA&JAECOO reaffirmed its commitment to driving the UAE’s transition toward cleaner and smarter mobility solutions.

EFMS 2025 brought together over 200 exhibitors and more than 5,000 visitors, including policymakers, innovators, and global industry leaders, to explore advancements shaping the future of electric and hybrid mobility. The event supports the UAE’s vision to reduce carbon emissions by 10 million tonnes by 2050 and to position the nation as a global hub for sustainable transportation.

At the show, OMODA&JAECOO captivated audiences with the public debut of the JAECOO J7 SHS (Super Hybrid System) and the regional unveiling of the all-new JAECOO J8 SHS (Super Hybrid System), marking major milestones in the brand’s innovation journey. Both models showcase the brand’s Super Hybrid System (SHS) technology — a breakthrough that delivers exceptional performance, fuel efficiency, and intelligent energy management in the premium SUV category.

The OMODA&JAECOO pavilion became a focal point at EFMS 2025, attracting significant attention from media, influencers, and automotive enthusiasts eager to experience the brand’s next-generation technologies.

Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA&JAECOO Automobile International, stated: “Our participation in EFMS 2025 as Golden Sponsor underscores our dedication to sustainability, innovation, and user-centric design. The debut of the JAECOO J7 SHS (Super Hybrid System) and JAECOO J8 SHS (Super Hybrid System) reflects our ongoing mission to lead the region’s transition toward advanced, eco-friendly mobility.”

Further reinforcing its global momentum, the parent company of OMODA&JAECOO recently secured the 233rd position on the 2025 Fortune Global 500 list while also surpassing 5 million vehicle exports worldwide. This remarkable Dual 500 achievement underscores the group’s rapid international growth and enduring commitment to innovation in the global automotive industry.

With its strong showcase at EFMS 2025, OMODA&JAECOO has strengthened its leadership in the new energy vehicle (NEV) sector, amplifying its visibility and influence across the UAE and beyond as a true pioneer in sustainable mobility.