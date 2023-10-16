On September 27, the OMODA C5 media test ride and drive event were grandly held at the Digital City in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Leaders from the Saudi Ministry of Culture and several officials from the Chinese Embassy in Saudi Arabia attended the event, bearing witness to the extraordinary allure of OMODA C5. The event, themed "Connect with Future through OMODA," saw over 40 renowned Saudi automotive media houses and KOLs take the OMODA C5 for a spin, experiencing a journey of speed and passion amidst the futuristic ambience of Digital City, and getting an immersive feel of the new product’s power, emblematic of a 2D crossover SUV.

On October 6, the brand launch event for OMODA and JAECOO was splendidly held at the Doha, Qatar Geneva Auto Show, garnering widespread attention from the global media. At the event, OMODA showcased its star models, OMODA 5 and OMODA 5 EV, heralding a new age of future driving experiences and green technology. JAECOO, making its debut in Qatar, introduced its premier urban off-road SUV, JAECOO 7, and the globally premiered JAECOO 8, encapsulating both a continuation and elevation of classic design.

Worth noting, at this Qatar International Auto Show, OMODA and JAECOO occupied an expansive 1260㎡ of exhibition space, the largest in the event, emanating a futuristic tech ambiance and drawing significant crowds.

JAECOO’s Premier Appearance in Qatar: Flagship Vehicle Makes Global Debut

Debuting at the Doha, Qatar Geneva Auto Show alongside OMODA was JAECOO. Unlike OMODA's youthful crossover, JAECOO specializes as an urban off-road SUV brand, tailor-made for the sophisticated urban elites.

This exhibition marked JAECOO’s inaugural presentation in Qatar, featuring the heavyweight models JAECOO 7 and JAECOO 8. The JAECOO 7 has already initiated its global market entry, earning considerable admiration. At the launch, a special vehicle handover ceremony was conducted for the first honored owner of JAECOO 7, exemplifying JAECOO’s innovative step in establishing a new elite urban owner community and pioneering a new off-road ecosystem.

The JAECOO 8, another strategic addition to JAECOO's global portfolio, made its world premiere at the Doha, Qatar Geneva International Auto Show. It flawlessly embodies JAECOO’s brand essence, "From Classic, Beyond Classic", and advanced technology. With an all-scenario smart control four-wheel-drive system, it effortlessly navigates seven driving scenarios, representing a refined new off-road approach.

Following the Riyadh Media conference and Doha, Qatar Geneva International Auto Show launch, OMODA and JAECOO brand is planning to conduct another Media Conference in China. This media conference will be the biggest one and more than one thousand media people from all over the world will be invited to this event.