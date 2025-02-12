Riyadh, KSA – Tawaref, a leading Saudi-based shared services company, and Thanawi, a pioneering digital platform, are pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at LEAP 2025. This strategic partnership aims to advance the entrepreneurship sector and support digital transformation in startup transactions, creating new opportunities for investors and entrepreneurs.Through this collaboration, Tawaref and Thanawi will focus on:

Strategic Partnership: Developing an ecosystem that integrates technical solutions to enhance entrepreneurship operations.

Facilitating Investments and Exits: Bridging the gap between investors and startups by simplifying investment and exit processes through innovative digital tools.

The partnership reflects the shared vision of both organizations to achieve leadership in providing digital solutions for investment and exit transactions, enhancing integration across the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Saudi Arabia.

Saeed Al-Ansari, CEO and Founder of Tawaref commented on this partnership, saying, "This partnership with Thanawi represents a critical step toward building an integrated digital ecosystem that empowers entrepreneurs and investors. By leveraging technology, we aim to create seamless processes for startup investments and exits, aligning with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 for entrepreneurship and innovation."

And the Founder and CEO of Thanawi, Ahmed Abubaker added, “Thanawi is excited to join forces with Tawaref to transform how startup transactions are managed. This collaboration brings together the best of digital innovation and entrepreneurship expertise, setting a new standard for the region’s investment ecosystem.”



We were honored to have the presence and support of Mr. Ibrahim Niaz, Director of NTDP. Additionally, this significant milestone was achieved thanks to the vision and leadership of Mr. Waleed A. Alballaa and Mr. Adel Al Ateeq, esteemed Advisors to the Tawaref Board, as well as the invaluable contributions of Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Obaid, Chairman of the Advisory Board

This partnership will not only foster growth in the entrepreneurship sector but also establish Saudi Arabia as a leader in digital transformation for startup operations, ensuring a seamless and innovative approach to investment and exit processes.

ِAbout Tawaref:

Tawaref is a Saudi one-stop-shop tech platform providing funding and acceleration services

under one umbrella. Its wide range of offerings includes company setup, fundraising through syndicates and institutions, investment readiness, compliance support, HRO, talent acquisition, Saudi-focused ERP systems, and more—all delivered through a single digital platform.



About Thanawi Platform:

We at THANAWI reconcile the seller and buyer in the process of selling shares in companies, and we facilitate these processes through automated steps so that we ensure the integrity of the outputs and ensure the validity of the data that is displayed by both parties on the platform.