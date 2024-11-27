Dubai, UAE: Omnix International, a leader in digital transformation and innovative technology solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Matterport, a leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. This new collaboration aims to accelerate the adoption of digital twins, creating immersive, high-quality virtual experiences of physical spaces across various sectors, including real estate, construction, hospitality, and insurance, allowing for virtual exploration and remote collaboration.

By combining Matterport’s cutting-edge 3D technology with Omnix International’s expertise in technology integration, customers are now empowered to make real spaces accessible from anywhere, which can drive sales, enhance customer satisfaction, and streamline operations.

Walid Gomaa, CEO of Omnix International, stated, “Our commitment to leading the way in digital transformation is further solidified with our partnership with Matterport. We are excited to offer our customers innovative spatial data solutions that improve accessibility, documentation, and decision-making, while also reducing costs.”

“This partnership will combine Matterport’s cutting-edge spatial data technology with Omnix’s deep industry insights, delivering enhanced solutions for customers focused on Industry 4.0, environmental sustainability, and cross-functional collaboration. As a trusted value-added reseller in the region, Omnix will enable us to make digital transformation more accessible, impactful, and user-friendly,” said Nick Halls Senior Director for Channel Sales EMEA at Matterport. “Together, Matterport and Omnix are excited to bring powerful, integrated solutions drive efficiency, improve outcomes, and support a sustainable future for businesses across the GCC.”

The Middle East is experiencing a growing demand for digital solutions across various industries. Different sectors are set to benefit from Matterport’s technology, with digital replicas for physical spaces aiding in precise visualization and efficient management, which is invaluable for project planning and management.

This partnership aims to target large-scale projects in areas such as real estate development, infrastructure, and smart cities, showcasing the combined strengths of Omnix International and Matterport in delivering high-value digital solutions.

About Omnix International

Omnix International is a Sharia’a compliant, industry-leading provider of solutions in digital infrastructure, digital transformation, computer-aided engineering, cybersecurity, cloud computing and managed services, with over 30 years of experience and a proven track record across the globe. Omnix occupies a leading position as a trusted provider of end-to-end solutions that address a wide range of functional requirements at organizations of various sizes, enabling clients to harness new levels of service innovation, customer experience and revenue generation. For more information, visit https: //omnix.com/

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make nearly every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 177 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins.