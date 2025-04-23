Dubai, UAE – Omnix, a leader in digital transformation and innovative technology solutions, today announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with Hyperfusion, a leading provider of high-performance computing and AI solutions. Together, they will provide advanced AI-driven solutions, high-performance computing capabilities, and scalable cloud technologies powered by Hyperfusion’s locally available state-of-the-art Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) infrastructure across the UAE, and the wider MENA and South Asia markets.

With shared strategic goals, Omnix aims to broaden its portfolio of next-generation solutions, while Hyperfusion will work towards solidifying and expanding its presence in high-growth regional markets. Together, the companies will provide organizations with tools and platforms needed to harness the full potential of artificial intelligence and high-performance computing, backed by locally based resources for better speed, security, and compliance.

Walid Gomaa, CEO of Omnix said, “We are happy to partner with Hyperfusion, a leading high performance computing provider with state-of-the-art technology solutions catering to organizations in a rapidly evolving world of AI computing. With this MoU, Omnix will be able to support organizations in accelerating the deployment of AI projects by providing a robust GPU infrastructure, enabling them to optimize costs and maximize their return on investment (ROI).”

Quentin Reyes, CEO of Hyperfusion, said, “This new partnership will help us strengthen our Middle Eastern expansion goals with the strong expertise that Omnix has in the region. We look forward to working together to address the growing demand for high performance computing and helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation.”

The MoU is focused on developing scalable AI-powered tools in data-intensive industries such as healthcare, finance, telecommunications, and government. They will also co-develop AI solutions and cloud-based platforms that will help organizations accelerate digital transformation. Key areas of focus include machine learning model development, real-time data analytics, and advanced computing environments tailored to regional and sector-specific needs.

Additionally, they will conduct joint research and execute a go-to-market strategy that includes pilot projects, customer engagement programs, and participation in major industry events.

This partnership positions Omnix and Hyperfusion at the forefront of AI and data transformation in the region, offering advanced solutions that are not only powerful and efficient but also locally accessible, enabling faster adoption and greater impact for organizations across the public and private sectors.

About Omnix International

Omnix International is a Sharia’a compliant, industry-leading provider of solutions in digital infrastructure, digital transformation, computer-aided engineering, cybersecurity, cloud computing and managed services, with over 30 years of experience and a proven track record across the globe. Omnix occupies a leading position as a trusted provider of end-to-end solutions that address a wide range of functional requirements at organizations of various sizes, enabling clients to harness new levels of service innovation, customer experience and revenue generation.

About Hyperfusion

Hyperfusion is a pioneering UAE-based technology company specializing in high-performance computing and artificial intelligence solutions. As a leading provider of GPU-powered infrastructure and AI services, the company is committed to making advanced computing accessible to businesses of all sizes in the UAE and GCC region. Hyperfusion’s state-of-the-art data center in the UAE houses the latest NVIDIA H100 and RTX6000 Ada GPUs, offering unparalleled computing power for AI and machine learning workloads. With a focus on data sovereignty, security, and compliance, Hyperfusion ensures that their clients' data remains protected within UAE borders while providing them with cutting-edge technology solutions. Whether It’s a research institution, government entity, or enterprise looking to leverage AI capabilities, Hyperfusion offers tailored solutions, expert consulting, and 24/7 support to help organizations achieve their technological goals.