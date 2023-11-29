Omnic, an international research and development company specializing in automation and self-service solutions for the logistics, e-commerce, and retail sectors, has officially announced its foray into the Saudi Arabian market, is poised to revolutionize last-mile delivery by offering a shared infrastructure to market players, bolstering their efforts to meet the sustainability targets set by the government. The company is planning to invest around USD $6 Million to the development of the infrastructure and install 2000 lockers covering all Saudi Arabia cities during the next couple of years.



At the heart of this initiative is an open network, comprising a network of parcel lockers accessible to multiple stakeholders, including logistics providers, postal services, e-commerce platforms, and retail enterprises. The network extends a warm invitation to businesses to become part of this network, granting them access to the advantages of parcel lockers and the cost savings that come from not having to invest in their standalone infrastructure. This move also benefits consumers, who will no longer need to shuttle between different locations to collect parcels from various online vendors and delivery services. All these entities share the same parcel lockers, making it convenient for consumers to receive or return their packages in one central location.



When it comes to accelerating sustainability efforts within the Saudi logistics landscape, Omnic's open parcel lockers network plays a pivotal role. Shipping packages to parcel lockers empowers logistics and postal services to process the same volume of orders while reducing driving by a significant 62% compared to traditional door-to-door deliveries. Consequently, one parcel locker in regular use leads to a remarkable reduction of 13,845 kilograms of carbon dioxide emissions equivalent to the environmental benefit of planting 2,769 trees.



Hayk Avagyan, Omnic Board Member, expressed his optimism about this ambitious endeavor, stating, "The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia represents a highly promising market at this juncture. We are confident that our open parcel lockers network will continue to expand. Given the recent government decision to grant licenses to Chinese logistics and e-commerce giants to operate in the country, Omnic finds itself at the right place at the right time. We stand ready to support these prominent players with our infrastructure and contribute to the realization of sustainability goals."

Omnic:

Omnic is a globally recognized research and development company specializing in self-service solutions and agnostic parcel locker networks. Fueled by a passion for innovation and unwavering commitment to excellence, Omnic is dedicated to reshaping the customer experience within the last-mile delivery, retail, and HoReCa sectors. The company's parcel locker solutions, coupled with environmentally responsible and carbon-neutral manufacturing practices, align with its broader mission to significantly contribute to global endeavors aimed at reducing CO2 emissions.



For more detailed information please contact:

Anne Gregory – a.gregory@omnic.net

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/in/gregory-ann/

Website - https://omnic.net/

Website of the project - https://www.omnillama.net/

Office address - United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Port Saeed Of-129

