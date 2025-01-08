Muscat, Oman – Oman International Development and Investment Company S.A.O.G (Ominvest), a leading investment company in the region, today announced a significant milestone in its growth trajectory with the signing of a half-billion USD facility arranged by Gulf International Bank B.S.C. (GIB) along with their partners ABK and Gulf Bank. This agreement marks the beginning of a long-term strategic partnership between Ominvest and the financing institutions, aimed at driving growth and investment opportunities in Oman and the wider region.

The deal will enable Ominvest to drive impactful investments and generate significant value for the firm and the economies it serves. The terms of this facility underscore the institutions’ confidence in Ominvest's vision and future prospects. This partnership is poised to not only accelerate Ominvest's ambitious growth strategy but also catalyze economic development in alignment with Oman Vision 2040.

"Ominvest is one of the largest listed investment companies in the region and has been consistently profitable with an enviable track record of uninterrupted dividend payments to shareholders. This partnership with GIB, ABK, and Gulf Bank is a testament to Ominvest's commitment to driving sustainable economic growth in Oman," said Abdulaziz Al Balushi, Group CEO of Ominvest.

"This long-term relationship perfectly aligns with Ominvest's vision and provides us with the financial firepower to accelerate our strategic initiatives, capitalize on emerging opportunities, and contribute to the realization of Oman Vision 2040. We are not simply seeking to grow; we are strategically positioning Ominvest to be a catalyst for economic transformation in Oman and beyond. Furthermore, as the global economy evolves, we see significant opportunities to leverage our regional expertise and partner with international investors seeking access to these dynamic markets."

"We express our sincere gratitude to GIB, ABK and Gulf Bank for arranging this facility, and for their confidence in Ominvest and their commitment to this transformative partnership. We believe that this collaboration will be mutually beneficial and contribute significantly to the economic prosperity of Oman and the wider region."

Sanjay Kawatra, Deputy Group CEO of Ominvest, highlighted the strategic importance of this relationship: "This agreement with GIB, ABK, and Gulf Bank is more than just a financial transaction; it's a strategic alliance that aligns perfectly with Ominvest's long-term vision. It empowers us with the financial flexibility to execute our investment plan, pursue promising opportunities and accelerate our growth trajectory. This collaboration will not only maximize returns for our shareholders but also further solidify Ominvest's position as a leading investor in the region.”

Sara Abdulhadi, Chief Executive Officer of GIB B.S.C., commented on the partnership and the Omani market: "We are highly optimistic about the economic prospects of the region, particularly Oman. Having recently secured a license from the Central Bank of Oman, we see tremendous potential for growth and are eager to contribute to this dynamic market. This partnership with Ominvest goes beyond capital; it's about combining GIB's financial strength with Ominvest's deep understanding of the local landscape. We believe this collaboration will become a benchmark for how financial institutions can partner with local investors to create lasting economic value and opportunity, actively supporting Oman's diversification strategy and the goals of Vision 2040."

This partnership builds on Ominvest's strong track record of successful investments across diverse sectors. Ominvest has consistently delivered strong financial results, demonstrated by a remarkable 16.9% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) in net income since 2001. The company's portfolio boasts high-quality assets across diverse sectors, with investee companies that are market leaders. As of H1 2024, Ominvest achieved a return on equity (ROI) of an average of 16.5% (annualized) and maintains a healthy cash flow with moderate leverage.

About Ominvest:

Oman International Development and Investment Company (Ominvest) SAOG is a leading investment company listed on the Muscat Securities Exchange. With a diversified portfolio across various sectors, Ominvest has a proven track record of delivering strong financial performance and contributing to the economic development of Oman.

About GIB:

Gulf International Bank B.S.C. (GIB) is a leading pan-GCC universal bank with a growing international presence. GIB offers a comprehensive range of financial products and services to a diverse customer base across the region, including corporate, investment banking, and treasury & capital markets.

