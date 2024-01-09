Dubai: First with digital screens and now with programmatic technology, out-of-home (OOH) is well and truly embracing its digital transformation. To keep its clients ahead of the curve in this dynamic space, Omnicom Media Group MENA has partnered with The Neuron to access the unique features of its specialist DSP (demand-side platform) to plan, book and monitor campaigns in more than 80 countries. This strategic collaboration promises to bring a new era of digital innovation and audience engagement for the medium.

As well as holding firm in terms of share of brands’ media investments in MENA, at around 20% of the total, outdoor advertising is already seeing some 50% of its revenues going to digital sites, against a world average of 40%. The global programmatic digital OOH (pDOOH) market is projected to grow exponentially, thanks to advancements in data analytics and audience measurement that enable more effective and engaging campaigns.

The Neuron is a specialist DSP for pDOOH advertising, a segment in outdoor advertising experiencing an unprecedented surge thanks to significant growth and technological advancements. Unlike most current DSPs, built for small screens and the open Web rather than OOH, The Neuron was designed with greater capabilities and a singular focus on outdoor. It helps users plan, book and monitor their ads across an inventory of 1.35 million digital sites delivering some 60 billion impressions weekly in over 80 countries. The billboards are in a variety of settings and environments such as transit, retail, health & beauty, healthcare, office buildings, residential, entertainment… Combining this impressive reach with sophisticated attribution models, The Neuron provides insights into campaign performance, enabling advertisers to gauge impact and ROI with remarkable precision thanks to robust reporting tools that provide transparency.

Thanks to this partnership with The Neuron, Omnicom Media Group will be ideally placed to further elevate the sophistication of digital OOH campaigns through programmatic technology. The platform includes advanced planning tools and targeting features that help planners discover inventory available across both local and international ad markets to reach desired audiences. Its auto-bidding algorithms are designed to optimize DOOH buying for cost efficiency. Fully automating this process programmatically is proven to enhance operational efficiency. With better proof before and after the buy, in terms of data, measurement and attribution, programmatic outdoor aligns OOH advertising with modern client and agency expectations.

“With this partnership, we will be able to deliver even better results to our clients from their Out of Home campaigns thanks to better more advanced planning, inventory selection, creative delivery and targeting not to mention more advanced campaign measurement. pDOOH is a huge growth area for outdoor advertising and this partnership allows us to position our agencies at the forefront of emerging channels,” commented Chris Solomi, Chief Digital Officer of Omnicom Media Group MENA. “This is a major contribution to the digital transformation of what was a static medium, as we now have a seamless, user-friendly way to launch dynamic campaigns, making programmatic DOOH a reality for advertisers. With The Neuron, we will have access to local and global audiences, benefit from precision targeting, including with custom audiences and using geo-location, as well as retargeting. The customizable triggers are also a very interesting feature. What’s more, as pDOOH lowers the entry point for advertisers who might be put off by high prices, it will bring new brands into the market, without having to draw from their offline media budgets.”

“We are immensely proud and thrilled about our partnership with OMG MENA. This agreement unites two entities that are deeply committed to harnessing the transformative impact of technology in outdoor advertising. Our collaboration with OMG MENA, especially in handling cross-border campaigns, is not just about reaching new heights in planning and execution, but it's a journey towards pioneering efficiency and effectiveness in the digital advertising realm,” explained Hussein Khader, Founder and CEO of The Neuron. “Born and nurtured in Jordan, The Neuron has made significant strides in global markets. Receiving acknowledgment and forming an alliance with a prestigious industry leader like OMG MENA in our home region is not just an honor; it's a testament to our shared vision and commitment to excellence in the ever-evolving world of advertising.”

About Omnicom Media Group MENA

Omnicom Media Group MENA is the holding of OMD, PHD and Hearts & Science in the Middle East. Omnicom Media Group is the media services division of Omnicom Group, Inc. (NYSE: OMC). Named the Most Creative Company of the Year at the 2023 Cannes Lions Festival, Omnicom is a leading global advertising, marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries. As well as its full-service media networks, Omnicom Media Group includes data and analytics platform Annalect Group and a number of specialty media communications companies. The holding group has consistently been named one of the UAE’s best employers since 2012 by the Great Place To Work Institute, and reports its sustainability activities in accordance with the GRI G4 Guidelines.

About The Neuron

The Neuron is an innovative, micro-global online platform that helps brands and agencies book, plan and monitor their ads on premium, digital billboards across the globe in just a few clicks using data-driven technology. The platform empowers brands by harnessing data-driven insights and audience measurement to precisely target their desired audiences within the realm of digital billboards (pDOOH) advertising, engaging them in real-time while optimizing budgets for truly exceptional and measurable outcomes.

