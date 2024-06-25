MUSCAT: Omantel, the leading provider of integrated telecommunication services in the Sultanate of Oman, has taken business Internet to new levels with Fiber Pro, which is designed to empower enterprises to achieve unparalleled performance through lightning-fast fiber optic speeds.

Omantel’s Fiber Pro represents a paradigm shift in business internet solutions, crafted to meet the ever-evolving demands of modern enterprises. With Fiber Pro, businesses can expect fortified security, seamless reliability, and unwavering support, all tailored to propel an enterprise’s operations to new heights of connectivity, efficiency and productivity.

Saleem Ahmed Abdullatiff, Vice President of Business at Omantel said: “In the demanding world of the Internet, businesses can face challenges if they rely on the normal Internet speeds to meet their complex business needs. Driven by a passion to empower the business sector, Omantel introduces Fiber Pro, offering new tools for elevating one’s business to new heights. Every aspect of enterprises’ needs has been taken into consideration before developing Fiber Pro, and we are optimistic that businesses will benefit from it immensely.”

At the heart of Fiber Pro lies its unbeatable performance. Harnessing the power of cutting-edge fiber optic technology, Fiber Pro delivers lightning-fast speeds for both downloads and uploads, ensuring swift data transfer and seamless communication across network.

Another key aspect is security. Leveraging Omantel's Firewall as a Service, Fiber Pro offers a secure link for your online activities, shielding valuable business information from potential security threats.

Fiber Pro also ensures redundant line via the 5G wireless technology. In the event of unforeseen disruptions, the redundancy solution ensures uninterrupted network availability, allowing operations to proceed without skipping a beat.

Additionally, with unlimited voice calls included, Fiber Pro empowers businesses to stay connected with clients, partners, and colleagues without constraints or limitations. Further, the package comes with 24/7 Support via a dedicated team of expert technicians on stand-by to provide round-the-clock support.

Omantel’s Fiber Pro is not just another internet solution it's a catalyst for success, a cornerstone of reliability, and a testament to Omantel's commitment to empowering businesses with the tools they need to thrive in the digital age.

Omantel has succeeded, through the integration of its operations, processes, and extensive expertise in the field of communications and digital technology, in establishing its position as a leading telecommunications company within the Sultanate of Oman and beyond. The company's innovative approaches have contributed to providing the latest solutions to various consumer and business sectors. The company aims to deliver an unparalleled, exceptional experience to its subscribers and strives to always exceed their expectations. Omantel works towards contributing to the achievement of Oman Vision 2040 objectives by investing in emerging technologies and providing cutting-edge solutions in modern technology, information and communications technology, such as cloud solutions, ICT solutions, AI, Smart solutions, cybersecurity, and much more, in addition to harnessing its technological capabilities to enhance innovation and leadership in new and advanced technologies.