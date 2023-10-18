Muscat: Omantel, the leading provider of integrated telecommunication services in the Sultanate of Oman, was recently declared the winner of the Lead Award: SAMENA Telecom Award for Best 5G Adoption at a ceremony held in Dubai last week.

The award was in recognition of Omantel’s outstanding success in adopting and rapidly extending the 5G network, since the launch of the advanced technology in the Sultanate at the end of 2019.

Omantel's 5G network now accounts for more than 68.18% of total wireless traffic and 88.03% of total fixed wireless access traffic – making it the only operator in Oman to achieve these figures in 5G deployment and among the best 5G operators in the region.

Talal Al Mamari, CEO of Omantel, said, "We are honored to receive this prestigious award from the largest professional association of the telecom sector in the MENA region. Our growth was driven by our partnerships with government institutions and private sector companies, with Omantel providing them with modern systems and technologies such as 5G, in addition to smartphone applications, smart surveillance systems, and the Internet of Things. We also provide smart city services and mobile communications solutions. All these are part of our strategy to boost digital transformation in the Sultanate and contribute to realizing the goals of Oman Vision 2040.”

"The robustness of Omantel's ecosystem -- ranging from wide area networks, international connectivity and data centers to cloud computing -- is unparalleled in the region, consolidating our position as a leading company not only locally, but also regionally and internationally. We are excited to offer solutions in new areas covering smart public infrastructure, smart building management solutions, digital banking, healthcare infrastructure, high-performance computing, artificial intelligence solutions, machine learning, big data analysis, deep learning, and smart contracts."

Omantel seeks to reimagine the future and with the tremendous transformation underway, Omantel is leveraging the unlimited benefits of 5G technology to empower organizations to develop their business models and launch new solutions in the market. Also, Omantel is working with diverse business sectors and partners to expand the scope of digital transformation in the Sultanate. The most prominent of these initiatives is Omantel's collaboration with Hutchison Ports Sohar and Huawei to launch a number of smart port management services, the first of its kind in the Middle East, in addition to its collaboration with Huawei and Oman Oil Marketing Company to successfully launch the first smart fifth-generation outlet in the Sultanate of Oman.

Omantel has succeeded, through the integration of its operations, processes, and extensive expertise in the field of communications and digital technology, in establishing its position as a leading telecommunications company within the Sultanate of Oman and beyond. The company's innovative approaches have contributed to providing the latest solutions to various consumer and business sectors. The company aims to deliver an unparalleled, exceptional experience to its subscribers and strives to always exceed their expectations. Omantel works towards contributing to the achievement of Oman Vision 2040 objectives by investing in emerging technologies and providing cutting-edge solutions in modern technology, information and communications technology, such as cloud solutions, ICT solutions, AI, Smart solutions, cybersecurity, and much more, in addition to harnessing its technological capabilities to enhance innovation and leadership in new and advanced technologies.

