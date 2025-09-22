Muscat – Omantel, the Sultanate’s leading technology solution provider, has earned dual recognition from Extel (London), a global authority in investment research and corporate performance. The company has been ranked among the Top 10 Investor Relations (IR) nominees in its sector across the Middle East and Europe by market capitalization and awarded the prestigious title of “Most Honored Company”, a distinction reserved for firms that consistently excel across key IR benchmarks.

The recognition spans two competitive categories: Best Corporate in IR and Best Team in IR, both based on rigorous evaluations by global asset managers, buy-side analysts, and research professionals. These accolades reflect Omantel’s sustained excellence in transparency, strategic communication, and stakeholder engagement.

“Investor relations is about building trust, telling our story with clarity, and listening to the market with purpose,” said Ghassan Khamis Al Hashar, Chief Financial Officer at Omantel. “This recognition from Extel affirms our commitment to transparency, strategic engagement, and the long-term value we deliver to our stakeholders across borders.”

The Extel Awards are widely regarded as a benchmark of IR excellence across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Omantel’s inclusion in the Top 10 highlights its leadership in communication clarity, accessibility, and strategic insight, qualities that are directly rated by the international investment community.

The “Most Honored Company” designation is awarded to firms achieving high weighted scores across seven sector rankings, based on first, second, and third place placements by both buy-side and sell-side analysts. This achievement underscores Omantel’s credibility, consistency, and influence in global capital markets.

Extel’s recognition reinforces Omantel’s position as a regional benchmark in corporate governance and investor engagement. It reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to build trust, deliver long-term value, and lead with integrity in a competitive global landscape.

Omantel’s IR team continues to be praised for its professionalism, strategic clarity, and responsiveness - qualities that have earned the company a respected place among the region’s most admired corporates. While the Best Corporate in IR category evaluates overall performance across five key criteria, the Best Team in IR highlights individual professionals recognized for their excellence and impact.

This recognition sends a clear signal to investors, partners, and regulators: Omantel remains deeply committed to ethical leadership, transparent growth, and strategic foresight. As the company expands across emerging markets, its investor relations strategy remains a cornerstone of its corporate identity.

Omantel’s acknowledgment by Extel is more than an award - it is a testament to the company’s enduring commitment to investor confidence, governance excellence, and purposeful engagement. In an evolving telecommunications landscape, Omantel continues to lead with clarity, connect with conviction, and deliver value across every stakeholder touchpoint.

For more information, please contact:

Muna Al Mamari

Manager Digital Press & Media

Email: muna.maamri@omantel.om