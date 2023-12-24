Muscat: Omantel, the leading provider of integrated telecommunication services in the Sultanate of Oman, has launched the next-generation Fiber To The Room (FTTR) solution to deliver to home subscribers an exceptional home broadband experience.

Omantel is the first internet service provider in the Sultanate to offer this revolutionary technology, an advanced tech solution that is guaranteed to considerably enhance the customer experience in every room.

Saleh Mahmood Al Maimani, Senior Manager Residential, Omantel, said: “The FTTR solution represents a remarkable advance in smooth connectivity within rooms. A 2-mm thin and transparent fiber cable is used to replace traditional network cables in an innovative way to achieve premium experience of full gigabit coverage and seamless Wi-Fi coverage.”

From small apartments to big villas, you can get your whole home covered with up to 10 rooms with reliable high-speed connectivity and low latency that will the best upgrade your home entertainment needs to stream 8K Ultra High Definition (UHD), play cloud gaming services and enhance your smart home living experience.

