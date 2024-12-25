Muscat – Omantel celebrated the graduation of the fourth batch of its flagship training program, “Generation Z,” aimed at equipping young Omani talents with the skills needed to excel in future technologies. This program included 32 young Omani graduates who had the unique opportunity to refine their skills and prepare for their professional journeys. Since its inception in 2020, the “Generation Z” program has been committed to developing a new generation of innovators capable of keeping pace with global technological advancements and contributing to building a sustainable future in technology and digitalization.

The "Generation Z" training program is designed to enhance participants' skills and provide them with in-depth knowledge in future-focused sciences while immersing them in a practical environment. This enables trainees to develop the capabilities required to address the challenges of today’s dynamic world. The fourth program participants worked on projects related to artificial intelligence to support digital transformation, internal and external system development, cybersecurity solutions to mitigate and combat cyberattacks, and innovative systems to enhance existing consumer streaming services.

Commenting on the program’s success, Dr. Ghalib bin Saif Al Hosni, Chief People Officer at Omantel, said:

"As the 'Generation Z' program completes its fourth year, we are proud of the significant achievements we have made in developing young Omani talents with future-ready skills. Today, we celebrate the graduation of 32 young men and women from the fourth program, bringing the total number of graduates from this one-of-a-kind program to 153 since its launch in 2020."

He added:

"This program aligns with national efforts to build the capabilities of Omani youth by providing them with real-world project management experiences during their training period. This approach instills confidence and equips them with the skills necessary to handle the responsibilities assigned to them. During the training, participants were entrusted with real tasks to help them understand how to perform various roles and contribute to developing services and proposing practical, alternative solutions for ongoing projects within the company."

Dr. Al Hosni also highlighted the program’s transformational impact on the career paths of its graduates:

"The 'Generation Z' program has been a game-changer for many graduates, enhancing their employment opportunities within Omantel and beyond. Omantel has employed a significant number of program graduates, and the company has also adopted several projects and initiatives proposed by participants, with plans to implement them. These include tech-based solutions aimed at enhancing the customer experience. We are excited to announce that registrations for the fifth batch of the program will open soon, with details shared through Omantel’s official social media platforms."

The one-year training program tasks participants with real-world responsibilities to help them understand the demands of the workplace. Trainees are given hands-on assignments, including designing cables, reviewing the coordinates of 4G and 5G network towers, and enhancing their communication, interpersonal, and critical thinking skills. These efforts aim to prepare participants for challenging situations and equip them with the capabilities required for managing real-world scenarios effectively.

About Omantel:

Through its integrated operations and extensive expertise in telecommunications and digital technologies, Omantel has solidified its position as the leading telecom provider in Oman and beyond. The company’s innovative approach ensures the delivery of cutting-edge solutions for all customer segments and business sectors. Omantel remains committed to contributing to the goals of Oman Vision 2040 by investing in emerging technologies and offering advanced solutions, including cloud computing, ICT solutions, artificial intelligence, smart technologies, cybersecurity, and more. Omantel also leverages its technical capabilities to foster innovation and entrepreneurship in new and evolving technologies.