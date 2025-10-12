Muscat, Sultanate of Oman – Omantel has partnered with Decoil, an Omani AI startup and graduate of Omantel Innovation Labs, the company’s innovation arm dedicated to nurturing startups and accelerating technological breakthroughs, to co-develop “Enterprise Brain”, an AI-powered knowledge platform designed to enhance enterprise intelligence. The collaboration is aligned with Omantel’s “Portal to the Future” strategy, which places artificial intelligence at the heart of its growth plans and is anchored on four pillars: advancing leadership in AI, driving innovation in Oman and the region, building an integrated digital ecosystem, and enabling sustainability in line with Oman Vision 2040.

The new platform is designed to act as an intelligent knowledge hub, enabling employees to instantly access and connect organizational data in response to their queries. By serving as a smart institutional reference, the platform will save time, improve efficiency, and ensure that insights are directly linked to verified sources.

The platform is being developed to support organizations operating in highly regulated and data-sensitive environments. It embeds governance and data protection standards into its architecture to guarantee security and reliability, while transforming soiled and complex data into clear, actionable insights, all through a simple query. The first deployment will be within Omantel, followed by a broader commercial rollout to enterprises across different sectors.

The collaboration leverages Omantel’s robust infrastructure and commercial scale with Decoil’s technical expertise in AI engineering. Together, the two companies will deliver a secure and flexible Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform supported by advanced computing power and high-speed networks, enabling enterprises to process and manage vast amounts of data with ease.

Decoil will also build and fine-tune the Large Language Models (LLMs) that power the platform, ensuring the highest levels of data security and seamless access to information. By applying the latest AI technologies specifically tailored for enterprise use, the solution will provide a trusted environment for managing organizational knowledge.

This partnership underscores Decoil’s growing role as a homegrown innovator in Oman’s AI ecosystem, while reinforcing Omantel’s commitment to artificial intelligence and innovation as a key driver of the Sultanate’s digital economy. It also highlights the vital role of Omantel Innovation Labs in turning ambitious ideas into scalable solutions that empower enterprises and build national champions capable of delivering long-term economic and technological impact. Through its programs, Omantel Innovation Labs provides expert mentorship, strategic networking opportunities, and essential resources to strengthen Oman’s startup ecosystem, while also supporting investments through its joint fund with Future Fund Oman.

Omantel has succeeded, through the integration of its operations, processes, and extensive expertise in the field of communications and digital technology, in establishing its position as a leading telecommunications company within the Sultanate of Oman and beyond. The company's innovative approaches have contributed to providing state-of-the-art solutions to different consumer and business sectors. The company aims to deliver an unparalleled, exceptional experience to its customers and strives to always exceed their expectations. To achieve the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, Omantel invests in emerging technologies and provides cutting-edge ICT solutions, such as cloud solutions, AI, Smart solutions, cybersecurity, and much more, in addition to harnessing its technological capabilities to enhance innovation and leadership in new and advanced technologies.