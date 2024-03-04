Omantel, a leading provider of integrated telecommunications services in the Sultanate of Oman, has signed a strategic agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to create sovereign cloud capabilities for Oman

The goal of the strategic relationship is to address data residency and security requirements, especially for government entities and regulated industries in Oman. Omantel will collaborate with AWS to build a Cloud Center of Excellence (CCoE) to provide training, enablement, and support to help Omani organizations successfully migrate to the cloud. Additionally, AWS will be a preferred cloud provider for Omantel as it pursues its digital transformation ambitions.

The strategic agreement will empower Omantel to implement sovereign cloud capabilities such as access controls, guardrails and encryption that can help meet Oman's digital sovereignty requirements. Omantel will leverage the power of AWS to securely store data in the cloud, manage access controls and implement security best practices.

The first outcome of the agreement is the ongoing collaboration to build Omantel's Digital Marketplace and Super App, and in developing generative artificial intelligence (AI) use cases to deliver enhanced customer experience and improved telecom operations.

"At Omantel, we are committed to leading Oman's digital transformation journey and empowering organizations to unlock innovation," said Talal Al Mamari, CEO at Omantel. "Our work with AWS is a step towards achieving digital sovereignty and implementing cloud solutions tailored to Oman's specific requirements. We look forward to our continued collaboration, leveraging AWS to deliver the most innovative and secure services for our customers."

"We are excited to expand our work with Omantel to enable a sovereign cloud for Oman," said Bernard Najm, Vice President, Telco MEA at AWS. "Together, we will support Omantel's cloud-first approach and equip Omani organizations with advanced cloud technologies that accelerate innovation and address data security, privacy, and regulatory requirements."

The establishment of the CCoE and sovereign cloud capabilities will accelerate Oman’s strategic vision for digital transformation, and enable both public and private sector organizations to innovate faster and serve customers more effectively using cloud enabled services.

About Omantel

Omantel has succeeded, through the integration of its operations, processes, and extensive expertise in the field of communications and digital technology, in establishing its position as a leading integrated telecommunications company within the Sultanate of Oman and beyond. The company's innovative approaches have contributed to providing the latest solutions to various consumer and business sectors. The company aims to deliver an unparalleled, exceptional experience to its subscribers and strives to continuously exceed their expectations. Omantel works towards contributing to the achievement of Oman’s Vision 2040 objectives by investing in emerging technologies and providing cutting-edge solutions in modern technology, information and communications technology, such as cloud solutions, ICT solutions, AI, Smart solutions, Cybersecurity, and much more, in addition to harnessing its technological capabilities to enhance innovation and leadership in new and advanced technologies.