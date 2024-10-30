Muscat – Oman Oasis, Oman’s leading bottled water brand and a subsidiary of The Zubair Corporation, was honoured with the “Company of the Year – Bottled Water Manufacturing” award at the esteemed Business Leadership Summit 2024. Organised by the Muscat Media Group and held under the patronage of His Excellency Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry & Investment Promotion, the event recognised leaders and innovators across various industries in the Sultanate. The event was graced by Mr. Al Zubair bin Mohammad Al Zubair, Vice Chairman of The Zubair Corporation, Moosa Al Hasani, Chief Operating Officer and other senior officials of Oman Oasis.

Accepting the award on behalf of Oman Oasis, Mr. Al Zubair Mohammad Al Zubair stated, “Oman Oasis has long been a symbol of quality and reliability in Oman, reflecting our commitment to industry excellence and community well-being. This award is a tribute to the dedication of our team and their tireless efforts to provide a product of exceptional quality. At The Zubair Corporation, we take immense pride in our brands, like Oman Oasis, which continuously strive to bring value to Oman and inspire confidence in our consumers through trusted standards and innovation.”

Celebrating 30 years of excellence in the industry, Oman Oasis has firmly established itself as a household name, trusted for its unwavering commitment to quality, safety, and sustainability. Founded in 1994, Oman Oasis is a pioneer in bottled water manufacturing in Oman, consistently setting new standards that inspire the industry at large. The company’s continued dedication to excellence is evidenced by its Certificate of Excellence in Manufacturing from the Asia Bottled Water Association (ABWA), which it has held for an impressive 11 consecutive years, and the honour of receiving His Majesty’s Cup for Best Factories on two occasions.

Expressing his pride in Oman Oasis’ achievement, Moosa Al Hasani, Chief Operating Officer commented, “This recognition at the Business Leadership Summit is an incredible honour and a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team over the past three decades. Oman Oasis is committed to serving the people of Oman with the purest and highest quality water while continuously improving our practices to ensure sustainability and excellence in every aspect of our operation.”

Oman Oasis’ state-of-the-art production facilities are ISO-certified for quality, food safety, and environmental management, and the company holds the Omani Quality Mark and NSF certification. These certifications are a testament to its rigorous adherence to the highest standards in water production, purification, and distribution, reaching consumers across the Sultanate with a product that exemplifies quality and trust

The Business Leadership Summit 2024 brought together leaders, innovators, and visionaries from diverse industries, shining a spotlight on companies that have demonstrated significant contributions to the Omani economy. Oman Oasis’ recognition as “Company of the Year – Bottled Water Manufacturing" solidifies its position not only as a market leader but also as a role model in environmental stewardship, quality assurance, and dedication to the health and well-being of the nation.

For more information, please contact:

Bosky Dutia

Communications & Marketing Specialist

The Zubair Corporation

Email: bosky.dutia@zubaircorp.com

www.zubaircorp.com