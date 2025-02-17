Muscat: Oman’s Green Hydrogen Ecosystem Readiness Steering Committee, chaired by His Excellency Eng. Salim bin Nasser Al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals and Chairman of Hydrom, has launched a dedicated digital gH2 Ecosystem Readiness monitoring platform called ‘gHad’. The Hydrom-led initaitive is designed to track sector-wide progress, enhance collaboration, and provide real-time data-driven insights on key initiatives supproting the development of Oman’s green hydrogen strategy.

The platform builds on the outcomes of the Ecosystem Readiness Lab conducted in September 2024, which identified 26 key initiatives designed to deliver Oman’s 2030 green hydrogen production targets. By digitalizing sector-wide coordination, ‘gHad’ will move Oman’s hydrogen strategy from planning to structured execution across five key focus areas including permits, contractors, workforce development, logistics, and local content.

Eng. Abdulaziz Said Al Shidhani, Managing Director of Hydrom said: "Ensuring the readiness of all supporting sectors is critical to delivering Oman’s green hydrogen ambitions. ‘gHad’ is an integral tool to our joint success, providing us with a one-stop-shop to align efforts, address challenges early, and create the right conditions for large-scale project execution. With clear visibility on sector progress, we can support decision-making, strengthen investor confidence, and position Oman as a competitive player in the global hydrogen economy."

‘gHad’ will serve as a centralized system, integrating key public and private sector stakeholders across multiple sectors, including government entities, infrastructure providers, workforce development institutions, local industries, and regulatory bodies. As Oman progresses towards becoming a global green hydrogen hub, the platform will play a pivitol role in enhancing governance, increasing transparency, and driving data-backed decision making.

About Hydrom

Hydrom serves as the national orchestrator of Oman’s Green Hydrogen Strategy execution and Green Hydrogen economy development. Its mandate includes setting the strategy and advising government on policies and legal framework for the hydrogen sector in addition to delineating government-owned lands earmarked for hydrogen. Hydrom is also responsible for the structuring of large-scale green hydrogen projects, managing the allocation process to developers, and facilitating the development of shared infrastructure and connected ecosystem industries and hubs. Through its role, Hydrom is advancing In-country Value by generating employment, expanding educational resources and developing localized supply chains and industry-adjacent opportunities across the value chain.