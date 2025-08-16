Muscat: Oman Data Park (ODP), the Sultanate’s premier provider of managed services, cloud solutions, and advanced cybersecurity, has entered into a strategic partnership with Solar Wadi to launch a transformative solar power project that will generate 1.4 megawatts (MW) of clean energy in its initial phase. A subsequent expansion will add an additional 400 kilowatts (kW) of capacity, reinforcing its commitment to reducing the carbon footprint of its data operations. This pioneering initiative will directly power ODP’s data centers and represents a decisive step toward the establishment of Oman’s first Green Energy Data Center, an ambition that underscores the company’s dedication to sustainable digital infrastructure and its alignment with the nation’s Net Zero targets outlined under Oman Vision 2040.

Speaking on the announcement, Maqbool Al Wahaibi, CEO of Oman Data Park, said, “This initiative is more than an infrastructure upgrade; it is a statement of intent about the future of data management in Oman. Integrating large-scale solar power generation into mission-critical facilities marks a turning point in how we approach energy resilience in the digital economy. By aligning renewable innovation with operational reliability, we are redefining the standards for sustainable cloud and data services, while advancing a technology landscape grounded in environmental responsibility.”

The first phase of the project will see the installation of solar panels in the wadi area and atop the Knowledge Oasis Muscat (KOM) 4 building in Rusayl to capture optimal sunlight and maximize electricity generation. The generated power will be channeled directly into existing electrical panels and switchgear, providing an estimated 1.4 MW of clean energy for ODP’s operations. Phase Two will extend coverage by an additional 400 kW through the installation of solar infrastructure in the facility’s car parking area, further reinforcing ODP’s renewable energy potential.

In addition to Rusayl, ODP’s upcoming state-of-the-art data center in Firq, Nizwa, has been purpose-built with solar infrastructure integrated into its very foundation. Designed to deliver a total power output of 4.4 MW and to accommodate over 500 racks, with the solar initiative the facility will, from inception, generate an estimated 350 kW of that capacity from clean, solar-powered electricity, thereby advancing ODP’s long-term strategy for environmentally responsible, next-generation data services.

By embedding sustainability into its development roadmap, ODP continues to solidify its standing at the forefront of the region’s transition to a green, circular economy. This initiative strengthens the nation’s renewable energy momentum and underscores ODP’s influence in shaping the future of Oman’s technologically advanced, eco-conscious infrastructure.