MUSCAT, SULTANATE OF OMAN: The Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC) has officially signed an agreement with TotalEnergies Renewables Distributed Generation Middle East & Africa (DG MEA), a wholly owned affiliate of TotalEnergies, to develop a rooftop solar photovoltaic project that will enable OCEC to become Oman’s premier green venue. The 4.6 megawatt-peak (MWp) solar rooftop is expected to produce over 7,000 megawatts-hours (MWh) providing sufficient energy to significantly cover the OCEC’s annual electricity consumption.

As part of this initiative, supported by OMRAN Group, the OCEC will become one of the leading green venues in the region, enabling its events to be powered by solar energy. TotalEnergies Renewable DG MEA’s strong expertise and highest industry standards will deliver strong sustainable results for OCEC as it takes innovative steps in its sustainability journey. This new initiative is in line with OCEC’s commitment to reducing its carbon impact on the environment in accordance with the government’s target of Net Zero emissions by 2050.

Commenting on the initiative, Eng. Said Al Shanfari stated: “We are grateful to be working closely with OMRAN and TotalEnergies Renewables DG MEA on this project, enabling us to achieve our net carbon objectives and become a green venue in the region. Thanks to this new initiative, we will not only host events, but also lead by example in the field of sustainability. This project echoes other initiatives created at the OCEC, via the OCEC Green Team, to reduce our impact on the environment.”

Mohamed Tribak, Middle East and North Africa Zone Director at TotalEnergies Renewables DG MEA said: “The collaboration between TotalEnergies REN DG MEA and OCEC demonstrates our company’s capabilities and commitment to support our valued partners in their energy transition. This milestone reinforces our pioneering position in the development of sustainable energy sources for businesses in Oman.”