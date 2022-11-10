Sustainability-driven processes are rooted in Oman Cables’ extensive studies of global industry trends and best practices, while remaining committed to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and stakeholder interests across the Middle East, Africa, and India.

Muscat: Oman Cables Industry (OCI), Oman’s leading manufacturer of industrial cables, has reiterated its commitment to the Sultanate’s carbon neutrality vision and 2050 net-zero carbon plan. Setting ambitious carbon reduction targets for its portfolio and operations to achieve net-zero carbon emissions across all scopes by 2050, Oman Cables’ roadmap is supported by consistent policies and actionable plans, with numerous projects underway in line with the Sultanate’s national goals including the recent green, hydrogen-based transition.

Oman Cables commitment to the Sultanate’s national net-zero by 2050 plan is aligned with how the manufacturer has been incorporating ESG considerations – with a focus on Environmental and Social Governance – into investment decisions for more than a decade. The industry leader has highlighted the importance of basing long-term investment returns and its performance portfolio on the ability to adapt to a global economy which has pledged to Net-Zero.

Cinzia Farisè, CEO of Oman Cables, said: “We are proud to announce that Oman Cables is successfully on track to achieve its net-zero objectives as we renew our commitment to the Sultanate’s national 2050 vision. With COP27 fast approaching, the focus on sustainable action has rightly increased, but Oman Cables has been continuously working towards improving sustainability performance progress over time by studying and deploying deep metrics, leveraging our capabilities to unlock access to innovative infrastructure solutions for the benefit of all stakeholders while safeguarding our planet’s future.”

The company continues to build on the sustainability legacy of Prysmian Group and implement the environmental pillars of its regional ESG plan, as the manufacturer’s Regional Sustainability Steering Committee – led by Top Executives - together with 39 Sustainability Ambassadors across the Middle East, Africa, Turkey and India – ensures that sustainability remains at the core of all operations. As all entities involved, OCI is doing its part, investing in short, medium and long-term initiatives to ensure consistency on the journey to achieving science-based targets, in line with Oman Vision 2040: a strategic approach, a dedicated organization, specific KPIs target, 24 projects, dedicated investments are complementing its ambitious ESG plan.

Embedded within Oman Cables’ DNA, sustainability forms an integral part of business across the organisation. OCI ensures the sustainability of production processes through efficient, effective energy management, the maximisation of renewable energy resource utilisation, reliance on recycled raw materials and love-carbon products, waste management and product circularity. Such processes are rooted in Oman Cables’ extensive studies of global industry trends and best practices, while remaining committed to the United Nations’ (UNDP) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the interests of stakeholders across the Region through its offices in Oman, the UAE, Qatar, and KSA.

In September 2022, OCI launched SHE STEMS, a social development programme for Omani women. Welcoming on board 20 students, SHE STEMS aims to prepare local talent for the Sultanate’s Manufacturing and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) sectors. The launch followed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Oman’s Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) and the Ministry of Labour (MOL), and seeks to create more opportunities for Omani women to pursue careers in the industrial field, OCI seeks to produce long-term value with future plans including a Sustainability Academy based in Muscat for the 30.000 employees of Prysmian Group, to promote sustainable development education. The Academy is set to partner with different organisations across Oman and the wider region, raising awareness, shaping and empowering the sustainability leaders of tomorrow.

Oman Cables has recently received the ‘Sustainability Leadership in Manufacturing’ award at the 10th edition of the Oman Forum 2022, which recognises extraordinary accomplishments in social, economic, and environmental sustainability.