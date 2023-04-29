Muscat: – Oman Arab Bank (OAB) has been recognized for its suite of innovative online banking services, winning the Best Online Banking Platform – Oman category at the prestigious 2022 MEA Business Awards.

After an in-depth research and judging process, OAB emerged victorious for its forward-thinking online services, anchored by its complete range of financial products and services available via the OAB Online App. In addition to the standard banking services available, the bank has provided its customers with greater convenience, flexibility, and control over their finances by enabling them to open their accounts digitally, apply for a new personal loan or top up their existing loans instantly, and update their personal banking information anywhere, anytime without visiting the branch. This year the app allowed customers to subscribe digitally to the initial public offering of Abraj Energy Services Company.

Sulaiman Al Harthi, CEO at OAB, said: “OAB has dedicated itself to enhancing our customers’ experience across all touch-points and Omni channel banking experience, with a range of digital services available conveniently on the OAB Online App. This victory will serve as inspiration to our bank and its staff to continue to provide our customers with industry-leading services – especially as we celebrate our 50th anniversary.”

Laura O’Carroll, Awards Coordinator, said: “It has been an absolute pleasure to host the MEA Business Awards 2022, and I want to wish all of our winners a deeply successful future as they continue to raise the bar for their industries, and the global corporate landscape. Congratulations to all of them.”

The annual awards program, run by MEA Markets Magazine, is in its sixth year and showcases the best companies in the region that are having an impact on their surrounding areas – and beyond – as they continue to reach new heights, with the level of professionalism and strength of the winning businesses ensuring adaptability, growth and success.

-Ends-

MEDIA CONTACTS

For media inquiries, please contact:

Malak Al Lawati

Relationship Executive

latest@ouridentity.com