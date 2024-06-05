Muscat – Building on its commitment to safeguarding its customers’ information, Oman Arab Bank (OAB) announced receiving an upgraded certification for Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) version 4.0. This demonstrates OAB's ongoing efforts to protect its customer payment card information and enhance defenses against potential security risks, fraudulent activities, and data breaches.

The transition to PCI DSS version 4.0, a recognized security standard confirms OAB’s position as an organization that not only meets but exceeds the strict security measures set by the PCI Security Standards Council. This standard plays a role for entities handling information such as credit card details guaranteeing a robust and secure environment.

Sulaiman Al Harthi, CEO of OAB stated, “This upgrade in certification is a testament to our high operational standards and secured processes which ensure we keep our customers' information safe always. Our continuous investments in cybersecurity and cutting-edge technologies ensure that our customer’s payment card details are protected with utmost integrity.”

The Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) is a comprehensive security standard established by the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC). This independent body is overseen by major payment brands like Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover. PCI DSS outlines 12 critical controls designed to safeguard cardholder information. These controls focus on securing networks that store card data, protecting cardholder details, and maintaining regular security assessments.

