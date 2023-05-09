Muscat – Oman Arab Bank (OAB) brought the spirit of the season to 240 people in Oman during Ramadan, with 223 volunteer hours completed during its four-week program for the Holy Month, which positively impacted the elderly, children, cancer patients, several non-profit organizations and more.

The month of activities concluded when OAB hosted Eid preparations at the elderly home in Rustaq, with entertainment and gifts, preceded the previous week by a special Eid Exhibition at the bank’s Head Office, promoting charity awareness and donations in coordination with non-profits, The Association of Welfare of the Handicapped, Kiswa Oman and Oman Food Bank, as well as selling a variety of seasonal goods. The exhibition was opened by Rashad Al Zubair, Chairman of OAB.

The Association of Welfare of the Handicapped exhibited its products, while Kiswa Oman encouraged bank employees to donate clothes in good condition for Eid and Oman Food Bank raised awareness of its activities and asked for support. Additionally, 24 SMEs and small business participated, with visitors able to purchase abayas, men’s traditional musars, Omani keepsakes, jewelry, fragrances, accessories and children’s clothing.

The month’s second activity, a festive Qaranqasho evening at the Child Welfare Centre in Muscat brought joy to more than 100 children and family members – celebrating the 15th of Ramadan, which is traditionally marked by a gathering of children. The fun-filled Qaranqasho celebration featured an iftar, plus exciting activities including games, gifts, a superhero bouncy castle, face-painting, an instant photo booth and sumptuous snacks galore, including popcorn, pancake, cotton candy and ice cream stations. Mothers and girls above the age of 18 were treated in a spa area, while henna was also available– a popular festive fixture at this time of year.

The first Ramadan event saw a special visit bring smiles to young patients undergoing cancer treatment at the National Oncology Center at The Royal Hospital in Muscat. The bank hosted a memorable Iftar gathering for young cancer patients and their families, who received gifts and played interactive games with OAB staff members. Bank staff also toured the cancer unit, learning about the care and treatment provided.

Leen Al Atassi, OAB’s Head of Corporate Communications said: "Ramadan is such an important time of the year for so many reasons, but while most of us are spending extra time with our families and enjoying the celebrations, it’s also important to give back to those in the community who can use our help during the Holy Month.”

“We extend a huge thank you to our staff who volunteered to make Ramadan activities possible. We look forward to continuing to give back to our communities in the year ahead – and are already formulating ideas for the next Ramadan program.”

The four-week Ramadan program is part of OAB’s ongoing commitment to continue making a positive impact in various communities across the Sultanate. The bank has a long-standing history of supporting local nonprofits through donations, volunteer work and fundraising efforts. This year’s Ramadan program was part of OAB’s ongoing commitment to make a positive impact across the Sultanate.