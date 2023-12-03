Muscat – Oman Arab Bank (OAB) has announced a strategic collaboration with Musalih, the first Omani repair and maintenance platform. This marks the latest initiative in the bank’s ongoing efforts to bolster SME growth in the Sultanate and accelerate the development of an innovative national economy.

Under the terms of the agreement, Musalih will be responsible for providing maintenance services for all 49 OAB branches across the Sultanate. To enhance its operations and expand capabilities, Musalih will be utilizing the bank’s easy-to-use, wireless order-taking and payment solutions. Exclusive offers will also be extended to both OAB customers and staff members.

Khalid Al Amri, Acting Head of Retail Banking at OAB, said: “Empowering and advancing the SME and Startup sector is a key strategic priority for Oman Arab Bank. Throughout our 50-year history, we have always championed the needs of homegrown small businesses that play a pivotal role in contributing to the nation’s GDP and will constantly strive to do more to unlock their full potential.”

Musalih is a trusted one-stop-shop for repair and maintenance services that uses a web and mobile application to connect “Mahirs” (Service providers) with customers in need of household services.

Sultan Al Zadjali, CEO of Musalih, said: “This partnership with Oman Arab Bank will be transformative for Musalih, not only in terms of the facilities and knowhow that the bank is providing, but also the prestige that such a working relationship will generate. We are excited about what the future holds and to grow our business to new heights.”

Earlier this year, OAB launched Tumouhi to provide a seamless banking experience for SME and Startups. The comprehensive ecosystem includes financial services, telco solutions, legal assistance, delivery/courier services and accounting solutions, in addition to cybersecurity measures.

MEDIA CONTACTS

For media inquiries, please contact:

Leen Al Atassi

Head of Corporate Communications

Email: Leen.al-atassi@oman-arabbank.com