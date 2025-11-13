Muscat, Oman: Oman Air Cargo has announced five new General Sales Agent (GSA) partnerships, bringing two new offline routes to Australia and Japan.

The two new offline routes will be serviced by GSA Australia Cargo and World Prime Services.

The other three new GSAs, Al Madinah Travel Company, MGH Logistics, and APG, will service online routes to Kuwait, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia respectively.

“The expansion of our GSA network, including the launch of new offline routes to Australia and Japan, reflects the strong momentum behind Oman Air Cargo,” said Michael Duggan, Head of Cargo, Oman Air.

“These new partnerships enable us to serve our customers more effectively, extend our global reach, and build on the transformation of the airline.”

Along with the new contracts, which will last two years, Oman Air Cargo has also renewed a number of GSA contracts, lasting one year.

To mark the milestone, the airline hosted 27 representatives from its GSA network at an event in Muscat, Oman.