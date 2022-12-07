Olive Rock Partners, an independent GCC-focused private equity firm, founded and led by Muhannad Qubbaj and Abdullah Shahin, has secured backing from Saudi Arabia for their maiden private equity fund, Olive Rock Partners Fund I.

Jada, a fund of funds, established by PIF, Saudi Arabia’s Wealth Fund to seed venture and private equity firms investing in the country, has made a substantial commitment to Olive Rock Partners Fund I, supporting its strategy of investing in the growing economies of the GCC, with a primary focus on Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Olive Rock Partners Fund I was launched in November 2021 and has since invested in 3 leading regional healthcare platforms. The fund, which is based in Abu Dhabi and opening in Riyadh soon, looks to continue deployment in fundamentally strong management teams and platforms in the rapidly evolving GCC geographies, with a focus on social infrastructure, consumer-fueled industries, technology enablement and geographical advantage.

Olive Rock Partners are proud to be backed by Jada Fund of Funds and Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners, a joint venture between Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Company and Alpha Wave, as well as leading family offices and investment platforms regionally and internationally.

-Ends-