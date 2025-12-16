Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Olive Rock Partners (ORP), a leading growth-oriented investor in the Gulf healthcare sector, today announces a strategic collaboration with Cedro Strategy, a specialist healthcare advisory and transformation firm, to accelerate the expansion and evolution of HealthPlus IVF & Women’s Health Abu Dhabi. This partnership represents a significant step in advancing clinical excellence and operational innovation within one of the region’s most dynamic medical markets.

This collaboration builds on the recent strategic realignment announced earlier this year between Olive Rock Partners and global healthcare platform M42, under which ORP assumed full ownership of HealthPlus IVF & Women’s Health Abu Dhabi. That transaction has set the stage for new investment, specialized focus, and transformative growth in fertility services in the UAE.

The transformation aligns closely with Abu Dhabi’s vision to become a global leader in reproductive medicine and supports the Department of Health’s commitment to attracting world-class talent, advanced technologies, and continuous innovation. Through this partnership, HealthPlus IVF & Women’s Health is positioned to play a central role in advancing Abu Dhabi’s ambition to become the IVF capital of the world, delivering exceptional patient outcomes, elevated care quality, and a patient experience that supports the UAE’s growing reputation as a leading destination for fertility tourism.

Commenting on the partnership, Abdullah Shahin, Founding Partner at Olive Rock Partners, said: “HealthPlus IVF & Women’s Health represents a unique opportunity to build a next-generation fertility and women’s health platform for Abu Dhabi and the broader region. As we embark on this new chapter, our work with Cedro Strategy reflects our shared commitment to disciplined execution and long-term value creation. Our vision is fully aligned with Abu Dhabi’s ambition to attract world-class capabilities in fertility care, and we look forward to unlocking the full potential of this platform.”

Rayan Salam, Founder & CEO of Cedro Strategy, added: “We are pleased to partner with Olive Rock Partners at this important moment. Our focus is on building a differentiated platform that delivers superior clinical outcomes, an elevated patient journey, and a future-ready model for fertility and women’s health. We are introducing advanced technologies, modern digital capabilities, and world-class talent to ensure that HealthPlus IVF & Women’s Health delivers some of the most advanced fertility services available anywhere in the world.”

As part of the governance structure established post-acquisition, Rayan Salam will serve as Chairman of the Board of HealthPlus IVF & Women’s Health, providing strategic oversight and guiding the transformation agenda to ensure strong alignment between operational execution and long-term value creation.

Both organizations reaffirm their commitment to continuity, stability, and uninterrupted operations throughout this transition. HealthPlus IVF & Women’s Health will continue to deliver its full range of services with no disruption, and all physicians, nurses, embryologists, and clinic teams remain fully supported. Patients can expect the same high-quality care and seamless experience as the transformation progresses, and patients can expect the same high-quality care and seamless experience as the transformation progresses.

About Olive Rock Partners

Olive Rock Partners is a private equity firm that partners with exceptional management teams to build high-performance businesses across the GCC. ORP focuses on healthcare, consumer, and technology-enabled sectors, combining operational experience with disciplined, long-term investment.

About Cedro Strategy

Cedro Strategy is a strategy and implementation firm specializing in healthcare transformation, operational restructuring, and growth execution. Cedro partners with healthcare organizations to deliver measurable outcomes through disciplined execution, stakeholder alignment, and sustained value creation.