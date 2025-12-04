Dubai, United Arab Emirates: OKX, a leading global digital asset exchange asset exchange and on-chain technology company, today inaugurated the opening of its new UAE office, as it marks one year since securing its operating license from the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA). The expanded office underscores OKX’s long-term commitment to the UAE and reflects rising demand for secure, trusted, and compliant digital asset services across the Middle East and North Africa.

Since receiving its license in October 2024, OKX UAE has expanded its customer base, advanced its product suite, and strengthened its presence among both retail and institutional customers. The UAE has become one of the world’s most important hubs for digital finance, supported by progressive regulation, strong investment in technology, and a fast-growing community of traders, builders, and institutions. OKX’s new office will serve as a regional center for customer support, education, and market development, supported by more than 100 employees.

“The UAE has established itself as a global leader in digital finance through clear regulation, strong infrastructure, and a commitment to innovation. This past year has shown us how much appetite there is for responsible participation in this space," said Rifad Mahasneh, CEO of OKX MENA. "Opening our new office reflects our determination to serve customers in the UAE and the wider region with the transparency, security, and care they expect. We are building a long-term presence that puts customers first and supports the continued growth of the ecosystem.”

The past year has included several milestones for OKX UAE, including the introduction of regulated retail derivatives in the local market. This launch has provided users with access to sophisticated trading tools designed within a secure and compliant environment. OKX has also significantly expanded its institutional offering, partnering with Standard Chartered Bank on a collateral mirroring system. OKX has also expanded learning initiatives, hosted community events, and invested in local talent to ensure users have access to clear guidance and support.

The new office is designed to strengthen OKX’s engagement with customers and partners across the region. It will host educational workshops, industry roundtables, and training sessions aimed at improving financial literacy and helping users navigate digital assets with confidence.

Looking ahead, OKX UAE plans to expand its institutional offering, grow strategic partnerships, and further enhance its capabilities in the region. The new office will support these priorities by serving as a base for product development, customer service, and regional collaboration.

About OKX

Trusted by more than 100 million customers around the globe, OKX is a technology company building a decentralized future that makes the world more tradable, transparent and connected. We're known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world, and have processed trillions of dollars in transactions.



We have key regional offices, including headquarters in San José, California, for the Americas and in Dubai for the Middle East. We also have offices in New York, Hong Kong, Singapore, the Republic of Türkiye, Australia and Europe. Over the past several years, we've built one of the world's most comprehensive regulatory compliant, licensed crypto companies. We hold licenses in the United States, the UAE, EEA, Singapore and Australia, as well as in other markets.



We're steadfastly committed to transparency and security and publish Proof of Reserves reports on a monthly basis. To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit:okx.com.

Disclaimer

This announcement is not an offer or solicitation to buy, sell or hold virtual assets. Not an offer to buy/sell virtual assets. Highly volatile; legal protections may vary by regionAvoid decisions driven solely by urgency. This content is not intended for U.S. residents or residents of jurisdictions where the promotion or use of virtual asset services would be restricted or unlawful. Access to products is subject to regional regulatory requirements and restrictions. OKX Middle East Fintech FZE is licensed by the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority to provide VA Exchange Services, VA Management and Investment Services, and VA Lending and Borrowing Services. OKX Middle East Fintech FZE operates under VASP Reference: VL/23/12/003.